Canadians Are Sharing The Most Underrated Areas In The Country & It's Time For A Road Trip
Lake Louise and Niagara Falls did not make the list.
If you've been looking to plan a road trip in Canada, you might want to take a look at the spots that people are saying don't get enough love.
On the Reddit thread r/AskACanadian, one user asked, "What province/ territory is underrated?" and the answers are a far cry from "Lake Louise" or "Niagara Falls."
"The Peace River Region is amazing - large area across Northern BC and Alberta," said one user.
"Yeah the rolling forested hills rivers and streams, mountains off in the distance," chimed in another. "Loved growing up there, hope to return once I'm done uni."
The Territories also got a few shoutouts.
"Northwest Territories is the best place in the world to see the northern lights, and has objectively one of the best license plates in the world shaped as a polar bear. But I may be biased," wrote one Redditor.
"Yukon is amazing in the summer," said another, with someone else explaining that "it can be warmer than you think."
Of course, the thread wouldn't be complete without some gentle ribbing for underrated places.
"Northwestern Ontario," a user said. "Nobody in Southern Ontario knows it exists and we like it that way."
"We know you're there but seeing as Atlantic Canada is closer and they've got better beaches and seafood, we're just going to leave you be," another playfully responded.
An Ontarian gave some love to New Brunswick after going on a road trip to the Maritime province.
"Had a blast in Fredericton, super friendly, great vibes with the university there, felt safe and progressive with the all the government there," they said. "St. Andrews is very quaint reminds me of towns along the St. Lawrence. St. John is fun and Moncton is.. nice. It’s bilingual."
"Small and drivable (by Canadian standards). Borders 3 provinces and the states. Also, how can you beat the Bay of Fundy. Top notch sight."
And many had great things to say about Newfoundland, particularly the West Coast.
"Adding to this, the west coast is more than just Gros Morne, L'Anse aux Meadows and Humber Valley. Anyone visiting that area should check out Codroy Valley, Cox's Cove, Port au Choix, Roddickton and the Port au Port Peninsula," suggested a user.
"There's no shortage of mountains, fjords and coastal fishing towns out there, no need to stick to the tourist traps."
So, from the west to the east all the way to the north, it seems there are "underrated" places to see on every coast — and loads in between!
