5 Airports In Canada With Amazing Amenities Where You'll Actually Want To Have A Layover
Whether you've got three hours or a whole day to spend.
Got a layover coming up? Some airports in Canada offer great opportunities for a layover, whether you're spending it in the airport or heading out to sightsee.
As some of Canada's busiest airports, these spots offer tons of dining, shopping and lounge options, with some even offering additional amenities like spas and on-site attractions.
Their locations also make them a great spot if you have several hours to kill, with possibilities for checking out some of the city's iconic nearby attractions before continuing on your journey.
If you'll be stopping at a major Canadian airport any time soon, here are some of the amenities and travel opportunities you may want to check out during your layover.
Vancouver International Airport
Location: Vancouver, B.C.
Why It's Great For A Layover: Many international flights from Canada will transit through Vancouver International Airport, but thankfully, this is a great place to stop for a while.
The airport has 39 restaurants with a variety of cuisines available, including places for quick bites and longer sit-down meals.
You'll also find an array of Plaza Premium lounges here, which are available to all passengers regardless of airline and come with luxe furnishings, showers, nap rooms and workstations with complimentary Wi-Fi.
There are also lots of options for shopping, whether you're looking for gifts, travel essentials or high-end goods like designer bags and fragrances.
YVR is home to the only airport aquarium in Canada, where you can get a glimpse of over 5,000 marine creatures from the B.C. coast, like sea stars and wolf eels.
If your layover is on the longer side, it's easy to reach several iconic spots in the city from the airport with the SkyTrain.
Take the Canada Line to Olympic Village station to check out the city's iconic seawall or find connections to Granville Island; or, you can take the line to Vancouver City Centre station and stroll down the historic Granville Street.
Halifax Stanfield Airport
Location: Halifax, NS
Why It's Great For A Layover: Halifax's location on Canada's East Coast provides the perfect opportunity for a layover.
The city has even introduced a stopover program allowing passengers to extend their travels by stopping in Halifax while en route to or from their destination and explore the city through curated packages.
Designed for travellers with as little as seven hours to up to seven days to spend exploring, the Stopover Halifax offers both in-airport experiences and excursions from the airport.
For those with 7+ hour layovers, some of the packages on offer include Halifax boat tours, hop-on, hop-off city sightseeing tours, and even tours of Cape Breton (accommodation included) for those staying for multiple nights.
If you only have time to hang out in the airport, you haven't been forgotten, with discounts offered at a few of the airport's restaurants, including many serving up classic East Coast fare.
If you'd rather plan your own layover, there are a number of dining and shopping options at the airport to enjoy during your visit.
Toronto Pearson International Airport
Location: Toronto, ON
Why It's Great For A Layover: If you're only got a few hours during your layover, Toronto Pearson International Airport offers tons to see and do without having to leave.
The airport has a variety of luxury lounges, like the Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge and Plaza Premium Lounges where you can wait for your connecting flight in style.
If you want to explore, there are several art installations around the airport you can admire as you wander.
There are also more than 70 restaurants where you can either grab a quick bite or sit down for a leisurely meal, as well as tons of shopping opportunities, whether you're looking for souvenirs, duty-free items or luxury goods.
You can even book in at two spas at the airport and get a facial or massage before your flight.
If you have a bit more time to kill, you can also hop on the UP Express, which runs from Pearson Airport to Union Station in downtown Toronto in just 25 minutes.
From Union, you can easily walk to several iconic Toronto attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium Of Canada, the St. Lawrence Market and the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport
Location: Montreal, QC
Why It's Great For A Layover: Montreal International Airport is Montreal's main international airport. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Montreal, the airport offers tons to do for both short and long layovers alike.
If you only have enough time to spend your visit at the airport, you'll want to check out one of the cafes and restaurants at YUL, especially those serving up French and European fare, like Bistro Montreal-Trudeau, which serves up bites like crepes, paninis and charcuterie, and Pronto! Mercato for on-the-go Italian snacks.
You also won't want to miss out on places to get regional classics like Montreal smoked meat and Montreal bagels.
You'll also find a selection of VIP lounges, duty-free shops and souvenir stores at the airport.
If you have some longer time to kill, you can hop in a taxi or Uber and head to Montreal's Old Port, which is just 20 minutes from the airport, for unique city views, shopping and terraces where you can grab a drink.
Or, if you have quite a long layover, you could make your way to the beautiful Mont Royal park, which is about 30 minutes away.
Calgary International Airport
Location: Calgary, AB
Why It's Great For A Layover: Calgary International Airport has options for both quick layovers and those with longer stretches of time between flights.
If you only have a few hours, the airport has a decent selection of restaurants, with some unique offerings including the Codo Agave Social House, which serves up Mexican-inspired tapas and tequila-fuelled cocktails, and The Belgian Beer Café, which has a large variety of Belgian beers and an extensive menu of Belgian-inspired cuisine.
The airport also offers classic duty-free shopping, as well as a spa where you can get manicures, facials and even aroma therapy.
If you have longer than 6 hours to spend, the airport is located just 15 minutes from the downtown area, where you can enjoy activities like taking in views from the top of the Calgary Tower, shopping for Western wear at iconic shops like the Alberta Boot Company or check out some public art.
Happy travels!