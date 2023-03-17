These Are The Best Airports In Canada In 2023 & Here's Where You'll Want To Fly From
Travellers might be surprised by which airports made the cut. 👀✈️
Some Canadian airports are receiving international praise for being a cut above the rest in the eyes of travellers.
Skytrax has released its 2023 World Airport awards, and several major airports in Canada have been determined to be among the top spots to travel from worldwide.
According to Skytrax, the awards are based on an evaluation of an airport's customer service and facilities, and the process involves 550 airports and millions of passengers worldwide.
The company says that travellers from across the globe took part in its airport customer satisfaction survey to decide the award winners.
This year, Vancouver International Airport was awarded the title of the best airport in Canada (and second best in North America) coming in at number 20 on the 100-spot list of airports worldwide.
The Vancouver airport climbed eight places since last year's awards, where it ranked 28th best across the globe.
While other major Canadian airports also made the list, they didn't manage to fare quite as well.
In spot number 45 was YUL, aka, Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. While it didn't manage to crack the top 20, the airport did take first place in the Best Airport Staff Service category in North America.
It was also recognized as one of the top 10 Best Airports in North America, making it the only other Canadian airport to make the list.
Further down the list, Toronto Pearson Airport was ranked number 64, while Calgary International Airport was ranked a less-than-impressive 92 out of 100.
Given the busyness of Pearson airport and the number of flight delays at the airport in recent months, its spot in the ranking might not be a big surprise.
Last summer, the airport was actually ranked the worst in the world for delays, with thousands of flights cancelled, passengers stranded and bags lost.
If you're travelling from the city, you may actually want to check out a smaller airport — Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport was ranked as one of the top 10 Best Regional Airports in North America, making it the eighth year the regional airport has won a Skytrax award.
The airport will also soon be welcoming a new airline that will offer new destinations to those flying from Toronto.