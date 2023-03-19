I Went To Dollar Tree For The First Time & Sorry Dollarama, It Might Be My New Fav (PHOTOS)
I can't believe everything is under $1.50?!
From grabbing snacks after high school to buying staples for my new apartment, me and Dollarama have what I'd consider to be a fairly healthy relationship — until recently.
On my recent quest to find even more affordable goods in light of inflation in Canada, I decided to check out Dollar Tree for the first time... and I might just be a convert.
Whether or not you think I'm cheating on Dollarama with another dollar store, just hear me out.
The prices
A Dollar Tree sign.
The main reason I'm considering breaking up with Dollarama is due to the prices.
While yes, there are some items you can get for under a loonie at the retailer, they now have products that cost up to $5.
I absolutely understand that the cost of goods are rising in response to global factors, but when a dollar store has prices that cost paper money instead of mere coins, I might have to draw the line.
Walking into Dollar Tree, it was so refreshing to see that all products cost under $1.50. That's it — no caveats, no exceptions. Just one dollar and two quarters before tax.
The variety
Cards at Dollar Tree. Right: A wi-fi password sign.
I won't lie — Dollarama seems to have a wider variety of products available, but Dollar Tree had all the basics you look for when shopping at a dollar store: party supplies, inexpensive toys for kids, toiletries, home goods, basic groceries, snacks, and various bits and bobs.
In fact, I found myself lingering over their selection of cards as they appeared to be of higher quality than what I'd seen at Dollarama. And how cute is this little refrigerated wi-fi password sign?
The other stuff
A candle snuffer. Right: Incense sticks for the Aries star sign.
I was also pleasantly surprised by some of the super cute products I found at Dollar Tree.
I'm very much trying to cut down on buying things I want but don't actually need, and my resolve was tested when I found this adorable little candle snuffer and these incense sticks for the Aries star sign.
For $1.50, I might just have to pick up the incense sticks the next time go back. After all, Aries season is almost upon us.
The food
Gnocchi. Right: Pocky.
Times are tough and food is expensive, so it was nice to see the variety of grocery items you can grab for under $1.50 at Dollar Tree.
Dollarama absolutely has low-cost food as well, but it was interesting to see what products Dollar Tree had in comparison.
For instance, for $1.50, that bag of gnocchi could feed me for about three meals. Pair it with a side salad, and that's a pretty cost-effective meal, if you ask me!
The quality
Given that I didn't buy anything from the store, I can't personally speak to the quality of the items.
However, over on Reddit threads, people have debated if Dollarama or Dollar Tree is better — and Dollar Tree wins.
"I find Dollar Tree gives you better value," said one person. "They get a lot of full-sized (similar size to grocery and dept stores) items in, although they're mostly no-name items."
While it's true I didn't see many brand names, that doesn't mean you should rule no-name out!
Overall
All in all, I think Dollarama and Dollar Tree are both essential stores right now, especially for Canadians who are feeling the brunt of inflation on their wallet.
They're both great stores that carry every day essentials for about as low a price you'll find in the country, but for now, I'm team Dollar Tree!