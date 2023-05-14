A Canadian Shared What Freaked Him Out As A Kid That People Don't Worry About Anymore (VIDEO)
"You were scared you were gonna break your tooth on every bite."
It seems kids these days don't fear the same things that the last generation used to and a Canadian TikToker broke it all down.
In a viral video that has over 1.5 million views, @hubcityfoodies shared what used to freak him out that the youth of today seemingly don't have to deal with.
"Things that gave me mild panic attacks growing up but apparently my kids don't have to worry about anymore," the TikToker said as an intro.
His first point of contention is seeds.
"Everything had seeds in it," he said about food back in the day. "Every grape had seeds in it. You were scared you were gonna break your tooth on every bite."
He then showed a picture of Louie the Lightning Bug who used to be in commercials warning about all the ways kids can get themselves electrocuted.
"This frightening cartoon that made me think it's not if I'm getting electrocuted, it's when," he said. "Do kids not get electrocuted anymore? Why is nobody talking about this?"
Next up was an old public safety warning showing that your brain would look like a fried egg if you did drugs.
"Now drugs are legal," the TikToker explained.
And lastly, he outlined something that kids apparently don't get warned about as much as he did back in the day.
"When I was a kid, 'stop drop and roll' was talked about all time in schools, commercials, everywhere," he said.
"I thought for sure when I was an adult I was gonna be on fire at least twice a month," he hilariously explained. "Were we more flammable back then? Why don't kids talk about 'stop, drop and roll' anymore?"
In the comments, people shared the things that they used to worry about that the kids nowadays don't sweat.
"Bermuda Triangle kept me up at night!" one person wrote.
"Quicksand," said another. "Turns out it really isn’t the huge issue we thought it was."
And someone totally validated the TikToker's last point about fire safety.
"My teenagers not knowing 'stop drop and roll' was a thing," one user said. "I was like HOW ARE YOU NOT PREPARED FOR WHEN YOU CATCH ON FIRE??"
Maybe the kids have other things to worry about these days? Who knows!
