I Tried Wendy's New French Toast Sticks & Now I Can't Stop Ordering Them
Golden, fluffy and downright delicious.
Is it just me, or do cravings always hit at the most inopportune times?
For me, my desire for breakfast food gets me when I'm farthest from my kitchen — like during my morning walks, running errands or while I'm on the subway.
So, when Wendy's dropped their new Homestyle French Toast Sticks I knew I had to try them out.
These sweet sticks are an on-the-go reinvention of the classic sit-down breakfast Canadians all know and love. But now, when those cravings hit, I can enjoy homestyle French toast without actually being at home.
Jennifer Browne | Narcity Media
The French Toast Sticks are the first sweet addition to Wendy's new breakfast menu, which officially launched Canada-wide in May last year with items like the Breakfast Baconator and Frosty-ccino.
Appearance-wise, Wendy's French Toast Sticks are aptly named: They look just like authentic slices of French toast cut up into — you guessed it — sticks!
Golden on the outside and fluffy on the inside, these moreish bites are made with bread, whole milk and freshly cracked eggs, which give them an unmistakably eggy flavour — just like homemade French toast.
They're delightfully crispy, giving each mouthful a nice crunch before you get to the pillowy vanilla-custard interior.
Jennifer Browne | Narcity Media
Not particularly sweet on their own, Wendy's Homestyle French Toast Sticks come served with a side of syrup, which means you can personalize the sweetness level of each one by dunking, dipping or drizzling your way to French-toast perfection.
But the best part about these portable French toasts is that you can tuck into them pretty much anywhere.
I enjoyed mine both at home and while on a walk around my neighbourhood. The grab-and-go sticks and dippable side of syrup are convenient enough to be eaten wherever you're going.
Jennifer Browne | Narcity Media
The new French Toast Sticks are definitely worth a try, especially if your breakfast cravings (like mine) hit while you're out and about. They also make a great snack if you're on the road before 10:30 a.m. and want to pick up something quick and tasty.
You can snag Wendy's new Homestyle French Toast Sticks in a four- or six-piece serving or in a combo with coffee and seasoned potatoes. There's also the three-piece kids' meal, which comes with a drink and a choice of apple slices or seasoned potatoes.
Head to your nearest Wendy's to order the new Homestyle French Toast Sticks. To learn more about Wendy's breakfast menu items, follow them on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.