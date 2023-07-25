A Wendy's Frosty Is Just $1 Right Now But Canadians Are Missing Out On A New Cold Brew Mashup
Time to chill 🧊.
It's Frosty season at Wendy's Canada, meaning you can cool down this summer for less than a dollar.
For a limited time, Canadians can enjoy a small Frosty for just 99 cents at their closest Wendy's all summer long in chocolate and vanilla flavours.
As put by the fast food company, "It's simply a spoonful of sweet summer savings in every bite."
This offer is back until September 4, so make sure to take advantage of this offer while you still can.
However, this news may come with a bittersweet ending because although Canadians can enjoy cheap Frostys for the next few months, they won't get the chance to try the company's latest addition to its beverage line, the company told Narcity.
Wendy's recently introduced a mashup between the Frosty and cold brew coffee in the U.S. It's called a Frosty Cream Cold Brew, and it sounds like it'll have people running in circles from all that sugar and caffeine. Still, it sounds delicious, and Americans will also be able to try it for just 99 cents this week.
"Merging smooth, cold-brewed coffee with legendary Frosty creamer and the choice of rich vanilla, chocolate, or new caramel syrup – the Frosty Cream Cold Brew is swirled to perfection over ice," Wendy's states in a press release.
Additionally, unlike other iced coffees, John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company, said, "While the other guys serve bitter iced coffee, we slow steep coffee beans in cold water for 12 hours to create the smoothest, never bitter, refreshing brew. It's exactly what summer coffee drinkers have been craving!"
The closest thing Canadians can access is a new Iced Cold Coffee deal from Wendy's which is $1.99 for a summer-sized Frosty-ccino and Iced Coffee.
The Frosty-ccino is "Wendy's signature iced coffee paired with our iconic Frosty cream in chocolate or vanilla using 100% Canadian dairy."
Meanwhile, the Iced Coffee is "slow steeped and blended with cane sugar syrup and cream to be extra rich and super-smooth and served over ice."
It's unclear if or when Wendy's Canada will get the Frosty Cream Cold Brew, and we're guessing it'll depend on how things go with it in the U.S. this summer.
Anyways, enjoy sipping and slurping to cool down the summer heat, North Americans!