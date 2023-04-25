Here's Which Top Chains Sell The Cheapest Coffee In Canada — From Lattes To Iced Coffee
These big name chains serve up some of the most affordable brews. ☕
Coffee jump-starts and fuels millions of Canadians every single day.
Here in Canada, we're inundated with choices from loads of big coffee chains and fast-food joints, and it can be hard to know which one cup is actually worth your hard-earned money.
To help you pick the most budget-friendly java, Narcity looked at the menus of some of the biggest coffee chains in Canada and compared the price of three popular drink choices — a brewed coffee, a latte and an iced coffee.
To keep things standard, we looked at the prices of these favourite items without add-ons or swaps, using each chain's medium size as the standard for each drink.
It's also worth noting that prices can vary at different locations, so check out your local coffee spots for the most accurate figures.
From Tim Hortons to Second Cup, here's what some of the top coffee chains in Canada will charge you for your morning cup.
Starbucks
Anyone who regularly orders coffee on the go will know about Starbucks. They're everywhere and are basically synonymous with the words "coffee chain."
That being said, Starbucks doesn't exactly come cheap. For example, if you want a Grande — the equivalent to 473 ml — drip coffee from the Seattle-based coffee giant, you'll be forking over $2.95.
If you'd like a cold caffeine hit of the same size, it will cost you $3.95, while the more luxurious Caffe Latte (made with 2% milk) will run you $5.25.
That pretty much makes it the most expensive chain that Narcity looked at.
Is it worth the price? Well, for some it just might be.
Second Cup
This is one of the more unsung heroes of coffee in Canada.
Second Cup is a Canadian chain that has locations across the country.
Over here, you can get a medium (about 473 ml) black brewed coffee for $2.85. Those looking for a medium latte will have to pay $4.95.
Unfortunately, Second Cup doesn't have a straight-up "iced coffee" on their menu — at least online — so the closest thing to it would be their Flash Cold Brew, which costs $4.45.
This is something that's obviously not the same as an iced coffee, so don't mix them up!
Country Style Café
Believe it or not, this is one of the biggest coffee chains in Canada. With hundreds of locations all the way from B.C. to Newfoundland, it's another great option for Canadians looking to get that caffeine fix.
And the prices are pretty impressive.
A medium-sized black coffee (473 ml) from Country Style costs $1.99, while a latte will scan through at $3.55.
If you want to cool off, an iced coffee will run you $2.49.
Tim Hortons
Of course, it's impossible to make a list of Canadian coffee chains and not mention Tim Hortons.
According to the Tim Hortons website, if you're after a medium (about 414 ml) black coffee that'll run you $1.83.
For a latte, expect to pay $3.49, and for an iced coffee you'll fork out $2.49.
These prices make Tim Hortons one of the cheapest coffee options in Canada.
Matter of fact, it's almost tied with McDonald's in terms of affordability, which is awesome given how ubiquitous this chain is in Canada.
McDonald's
World famous for its food, McDonald's has been getting more and more into the coffee game over the last few years.
While they've always sold straight-up drip coffee, other offerings like lattes, cappuccinos and similar sippers are also gradually appearing on the menu.
And, except for one drink, McDonald's and Tim Hortons are tied for affordability.
If you want to get a medium coffee (485 ml) from the Golden Arches, that'll run you $1.83.
If you're looking for more of a rich and indulgent experience, a latte from McDonald's will cost $3.39 — 10 cents cheaper than the price at Tim Hortons.
As for iced coffees, take your pick, as they also cost $2.49 — exactly the same as Tims.
The cheapest coffee in Canada
Cheapest coffee:
- McDonald's (485ml) and Tim Hortons (414 ml): $1.83
- Country Style Cafe (473ml): $1.99
- Second Cup (473ml): $2.85
- Starbucks (473ml): $2.95
- McDonald's (485ml): $3.39
- Tim Hortons (414 ml): $3.49
- Country Style Cafe (473ml): $3.55
- Second Cup (473ml): $4.95
- Starbucks (473ml): $5.25
Cheapest iced coffee:
- McDonald's (485ml), Tim Hortons (414ml) and Country Style Cafe (473ml): $2.49
- Starbucks (473ml): $3.95
- Second Cup (473ml): $4.45 (for a Flash Cold Brew)
Meanwhile, if you're wondering what's the best fast food chain for coffee in Canada, one Narcity writer did a taste test and the winner is also among the cheapest on this list.
Stay caffeinated, Canada!