A Waitress Shared How Much She Makes In Tips & TikTokers Are Roasting Her Coffee Habits
"Need $300, goes to buy coffee."
A Twin Peaks waitress recently shared how much she made while working a double shift, and TikTokers were truly shocked by her earnings (and her guilty pleasures) over a 14-hour workday.
Avery Linhart describes her workday at the Hooters-like restaurant on TikTok, where her video has reached over 2.2 million views while piling up plenty of comments.
Linhart says she ultimately earned more than $600 in a single day, although many are questioning how much she spends on coffee because she's still short on rent.
Linhart’s video starts with her stating that she needs $300 to pay her rent and is working a double shift to achieve that goal. The next clip then showed her stopping at a coffee shop and picking up two iced coffees for herself to get her ready for the long day.
“It’s a two-coffee kind of day, so cheers!” Linhart says in her video while wearing her revealing black and red Twin Peaks uniform shirt.
Throughout the video, Avery can be seen interacting and posing with customers, receiving gifts from them, and showing off her meals.
“One of my customers brought me a little smoothie bowl,” Linhart says in her videos. “I’m so excited!”
She then gives her viewers an update on the time and how much money she's earned.
“So it’s like 5:20, I’m at $69 in cash and about $100 on card,” Linhart reveals.
The next clip shows her gloating about yet another gift: “One of my regulars brought me coffee for the third one for the day!”
At the end of her video, she shares how much money she made in total and it’s impressive.
She earned $211 in cash and $420 on card, totalling $631 for the 13 hours she worked, which is equivalent to $48.50 per hour.
Avery’s post has garnered various reactions, with some questioning why servers complain about low wages when they can earn a lot in tips, while others argue that servers deserve fair wages from their employers.
One commenter wrote, “All I see is waitresses complaining about making 2 bucks an hour, but then they go and make $631 over 14 hours.”
One user replied to the comment and suggested that the revealing outfits at Twin Peaks probably make it an above-average place for tips.
“Depend on where you’re a waiter at. her outfits are more revealing than a usual waiters so ofc she’s gonna make more tips lol,” read the comment.
Another person called it “life on super easy mode” in the comment section.
Meanwhile, others expressed solidarity with Avery’s struggles to make ends meet despite earning a substantial amount in tips.
One person defended Linhart in the comment section and wrote, “You can definitely tell everyone hating in the comments has never waitressed/bartended while in school,” which received over 4,200 likes.
“Not y’all being pressed about a girl making money while working a normal job istg (I swear to god) u just don’t want women to succeed,” wrote another commenter.
Many also went after Avery for her coffee expenses throughout the shift, pointing that she might be able to make rent if she stopped spending so much each day.
One user wrote, "Need $300, goes to buy coffee. I do the same."
"300$ short for rent, buys 7$ coffee," wrote another user.
Linhart herself clarified in the comment section that from the money she earns, she also pays tuition fees and rent while saving money for the future.
Despite the mixed reactions, Avery's video clearly touched a nerve when it comes to tipping and fair wages for servers in North America.
- A TikToker Slammed Canada's Tipping Culture & Said It's 'A Masterclass In Gaslighting' ›
- A Server Ripped The 'It's Their Job' Argument Against Tipping & TikTokers Aren't Buying It ›
- Here's How Much You Should Tip At Restaurants In 2023 & A Pro Says It's Not 18% ›
- A TikToker Said US Tipping Culture Is Getting Out Of Control & So Many People Are On Her Side ›