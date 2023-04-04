Here's How To Make The Most Of Starbucks Rewards To Get Free Items, According To An Employee
Using stars to get a free dairy alternative or added syrup is "not worth it."
If you're part of the Starbucks loyalty program, an employee has revealed the best ways that customers can earn and use rewards.
Narcity chatted with a Starbucks employee to find out how you can make the most of the loyalty program to get free items, especially now that the reward tiers have changed.
Laura Mannion, an actor and model from Montreal who currently lives in Toronto, shared that there are a few ways to maximize your stars and then redeem them at Starbucks Canada.
"If you go to Starbucks a lot, keep an eye on the home page of your app for Star Dashes. They're different little challenges like 'order a latte three times in a week and earn an extra 100 stars,'" Mannion said.
She noted that for people who go to Starbucks daily, it's easy to finish those challenges and get the extra stars.
"Also, it's only really worth it to save your stars up for a free drink or food item," Mannion said. "People will often use 25 stars to get a free dairy alternative or add a syrup but honestly, it's not worth it."
According to this Starbucks employee, saving your stars until you have enough for a free drink, food or merchandise is the best thing to do.
"There used to be this dope ordering trick on the app but they just fixed it," Mannion also shared.
When a free handcrafted drink was redeemable by 150 stars with Starbucks Rewards but a free brewed coffee required 50 stars, you could order a coffee misto — brewed coffee with half-steamed milk — for 50 stars.
Then, you could add whatever customizations you want to make it like the 150-star handcrafted beverage you usually order.
"The main difference is you won't get espresso, you get brewed coffee in your beverage but it saves you so much money and stars if you don't mind the difference," the Starbucks employee said. "This hack went viral on TikTok. Then corporate caught on and now they fixed it in the app."
Earlier in 2023, the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program was revamped and there was a change to how many stars get you free items.
You need 100 stars to get a brewed hot or iced coffee or tea, a baked good or a packaged snack now.
To get you a hot breakfast item or a handcrafted drink like a latte or cold brew you need 200 stars. To get a lunch sandwich or packaged at-home coffee you need 300 stars.
Then, 400 stars get you Starbucks merchandise like mugs and tumblers.
