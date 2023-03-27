Starbucks 'Humbled' A Woman Expecting A Free Drink & TikTokers Are 'Salty' Over The Rewards
Starbucks recently changed its rewards program for handing out free drinks, and one avid customer says the switch-up left her "humbled" during an embarrassing visit to the coffee chain's drive-thru.
TikToker Kaitlyn Fitch shared her experience on the social media platform, and her video has already received over 1 million views.
In the video, Fitch acts out the scene of her receiving her Starbucks order from the drive-thru and finding out that she would have to pay $7 for it instead of receiving it for free as she had imagined.
“Just got humbled at the Starbucks drive-thru thinking I had a free drink, but apparently they changed the rule to 200 stars,” read the caption over Fitch’s video.
You can read the disappointment on her face from the video.
“Well, I thought I was saving $7 today,” Fitch shared in her video bio.
People in the comment section were just as fired up about the new changes made by Starbucks and shared their experiences with Fitch.
One person commented, “THIS JUST HAPPENED TO ME THIS MORNING I WAS SO SALTY,” which received over 4,000 likes.
Fitch responded to the comment by saying, “same :( I was so excited.”
“I got yelled at for this, but corporate sent multiple emails, (Starbucks) locations have signs, and the app has a message,” wrote another commenter. “Idk how (people) missed it.”
Another commenter called Starbucks “stingy” for making the new rule change.
“I was wondering why my app wasn’t saying $0.000 when I was at 150,” commented another user.
The rule change was put into effect starting on February 13 and under the new rewards system guidelines, customers have to spend more to score more free stuff, reported ABC7.
In other words, Starbucks Rewards aren't as rewarding as they used to be, which means you might be in for a rude surprise like this the next time you try to cash your points in.
