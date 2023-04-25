Starbucks Canada Is Offering Half-Off Drinks But You Can Only Get The Deal For A Few Days
Starbucks is offering customers drinks for half off across Canada but the deal will only be available for a few days.
You can get both hot and cold beverages for 50% off when you order certain menu items at Starbucks Canada locations across the country, so here's what you need to know about the deal.
Starbucks shared that all customers who visit participating cafés can get this buy one, get one half-off deal.
That means you don't have to be a Starbucks Rewards member to be able to get a second drink for 50% off when ordering.
The deal is only happening from April 26 to April 28 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time at participating Starbucks locations in Canada.
You need to buy a handcrafted drink that's a grande or a larger size and then you'll get one of equal or lesser value for 50% off.
Both drinks — the regular-priced one and the discounted one — have to be placed in the same order for the deal to apply.
Also, the half-priced drink that you get with the order can only cost a maximum of $10.
If you're wondering what Starbucks drinks you can get with this deal, handcrafted beverages include lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, Americanos, mochas, hot chocolates, Frappuccinos, cold brews, iced shaken espressos, refreshers, flat whites and more.
This buy one, get one half-off deal excludes hot brewed coffee and tea, Starbucks Reserve beverages and ready-to-drink beverages.
Also, you can't combine the 50% off promo with any other offers or discounts that Starbucks is offering.
