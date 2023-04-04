A Starbucks Barista Roasted People Who Say 'Croissant' With An Accent & TikTokers Are Divided
When you work long hours at a minimum wage job like Starbucks, the little things that customers say can really get on your nerves, such as their pronunciation.
Recently, a Starbucks barista took to TikTok to share her biggest customer pet peeve: people who order a croissant with a French accent.
Amber Morman, also known as @menherrr on TikTok, recently posted a video of herself ripping into customers for attempting to pronounce "croissant" with a French accent. She imitated a customer saying "ham and Swiss croissant" in a way that rendered the last syllable unintelligible.
The now-deleted video shows Morman at work, wearing her Starbucks apron and saying to the camera, “Bro, I hate it when I’m taking someone’s order and they’re like, ‘Can I get a caramel macchiato?' And then ‘Can I get a ham and Swiss croissant?'”
She says the last word with a heavy French accent and exaggerated facial expressions and repeats it several times to the camera.
Morman concluded the video by stating, "We know you're not from France.”
The video quickly caught TikTok’s attention, accumulating over 689,000 views before it was deleted.
Many viewers agreed with Morman, stating that people attempting to use a French accent in an American Starbucks were silly. However, some French speakers in the comments section expressed difficulty switching their pronunciation to an American accent.
“Bro we’re at Starbucks in America..calm down,” one viewer wrote.
“Lmaoooo yess or when they say caramello or caraaamel like beFckin for real,” wrote another user.
“They sound so dumb,” one user wrote. “You’re from America. Say it our way.”
Meanwhile, other’s fought against the Mormon’s take and argued that the French pronunciation is correct.
One user commented, “But when you really speak French changing your pronunciation just to make it sound ‘American’ doesn’t feel right.”
“But I speak French I can’t switch it and pretend I have an English accent saying it,” said another user.
Although Morman took down her video, she's not the first person to ignite a debate around how you should say "croissant."
TikToker Dylan Mahaney went viral a few years ago by defending the people who say croissant with a French accent, and it accumulated over 3.8 million views.
“I am at Starbucks in the drive-thru and I just ordered a chocolate croissant,” he says in the video, with an accent on the last word.
“And she said what? And I said a chocolate croissant, and she said a what? And I said a chocolate croissant, and she said a chocolate croissant?” In the video he imitates the Starbucks employee and says the last croissant with an American accent.
People in the comment section of Mahaney were also split about the whole pronunciation dilemma and some even made fun of him.
One commenter wrote: “I think she got confused because it’s actually a pan au chocolat.”
“People who went to Paris once,” wrote another user.
While it may be frustrating for some to hear a word mispronounced, it's essential to approach the situation with kindness and understanding.
As for the Starbucks baristas out there, maybe just focus on making that perfect cup of coffee, and leave the pronunciation coaching to language experts.