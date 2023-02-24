A Woman's 'Surprise Me' Order Backfired At Starbucks & TikTokers Are Choosing Sides
“That's some dunkin' behaviour.”
If you’re an indecisive person then you may have considered the “surprise me” option when placing an order, but a TikTok video that's been circulating online may leave you questioning if that's actually a good idea.
TikToker Kristen Alk filmed herself going through a Starbucks drive-thru where she asked the barista to make her a “surprise me” drink, but the whole interaction didn’t go as she had planned.
In the video, which now has almost 1 million views, Alk starts by telling her viewers, “I’m feeling like drinking something different today."
In the next clip, Alk shows what happened after she placed her order and where the interaction took an odd turn.
The barista asks Alk for her order, and she politely asks, “can I just order a ‘surprise me’ drink?”
“A what?” the barista asks, and Alk repeats herself.
With a tinge of attitude in her tone, the barista says, “yeah, I can get you an ice water…that sounds good,” followed by the sound of laughter coming from the barista’s co-workers in the background.
You can see Alk’s body language change and her uncomfortable facial expression in the video as she figures out what to say next.
Finally, she says, “but no actually, can you just make something that sounds good?”
The barista reluctantly agrees, and Alk says “thank you” before moving forward in the drive-thru.
Alk’s caption over the video reads, “wanted to leave but already wasted 35 mins in this line.”
“That’s never happened to me before,” Alk says while driving off to grab her drink.
“I feel like it was a little bit rude, but I do understand that it might be annoying when people don’t just say what they want to order, but it’s fine,” Alk says in the next clip with the drink in her hand.
“I just don’t think the barista passed the vibe check. That was probably my last time doing that challenge.”
Many people in the comment section agreed that the barista was a little out of pocket with their response.
One person commented “that's some dunkin' behaviour,” which received almost 20,000 likes.
Another person wrote, “Starbucks employees be so mad they at work.”
“It went from Starbucks service to McDonald’s service real quick,” wrote another commenter.
One user wrote, “personally I would have just been like nvm and drove off.”
Others thought the barista’s response was funny and defended her.
“I’m sorry, but that was funny,” commented one person.
Another said, “maybe it was the “surprise me drink,” while another wrote, “I think it’s the way you asked.”
“I get both sides. But I’m on the barista side,” wrote another commenter. “There’s nothing worse than someone coming during/right after a rush asking for a surprise.”
Do you like “surprise me” orders?
