A Woman Ordered 150 McFlurries In A McDonald's Drive-Thru & TikTok Is Melting Down Over It
Have you ever dreamed of showing up to McDonald's and putting their ice cream machine to work with a massive McFlurry order?
A TikTok user just revealed what it's like to drop $600 on Oreo McFlurries for everyone at her job, and the epic flex apparently annoyed a lot of people because she did it without notice at the drive-thru.
The woman works for FashionPass, and she posted video of the incident to her company's TikTok account where it quickly blew up.
The video begins by showing a chat where the woman's boss asks her to buy ice cream for everyone in the office.
"kk, so should I just order like 150 mcflurries or how do we want to do that?" she says in the chat.
The next clip shows her trekking to McDonald's to do exactly as she was told. She places her massive order at the drive-thru and the total comes to a whopping $593.70, as the video shows.
The following clips show the McFlurries being made and dozens of them being placed in cardboard boxes for the woman to take back to work.
Other users ripped the company for seemingly causing such a big delay without even giving the restaurant notice.
"The fact that you did this in the drive-thru is bold," said one of the top comments.
Others said they'd quit if they were working at the store when that order came in.
"Girl, you should have called ahead; that's insane to make them do that through the drive-through at short notice," wrote one user.
"If someone did this at my store, I'd just quit," wrote another user.
FashionPass later responded to the backlash and assured everyone that the woman didn't sit in the drive-thru the whole time.
"We had to order in drive-through and come back two hours later! We also picked these up throughout the day and got to celebrate all July birthdays," the company wrote.
While some people were mad, others found humour in the whole situation.
"You're the person from the math problems," one user wrote.
Another poked fun at the McDonald's ice cream machines, which are infamous for being broken a lot of the time.
"So YOU'RE the person that's breaking the ice cream machine?!!!" said their comment.
So now you know, if you ever wanted to order 150 McFlurries, you might want to do it on the app. Then you'll be able to collect some points, give the store a bigger heads-up and maybe even avoid sending TikTok users into a full-on meltdown.