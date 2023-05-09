Starbucks Canada Is Adding New Cold Drinks To The Menu That Are Like Cookies & Ice Cream
Just in time for summer!
Starbucks is getting ready for summer by introducing two new cold drinks that taste like cookies and mint chocolate chip ice cream.
If you want to try them, you might not want to wait around because these drinks are limited edition menu items at Starbucks Canada locations across the country.
You can order the new coffees — a cold brew and a frappuccino — that are being offered for the season online, in-store or at the drive-thru starting on Tuesday, May 9.
The new Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino is made with Starbucks frappuccino roast coffee along with chocolate and mint flavours that are blended with frappuccino chips.
Then, the drink is finished with a layer of mocha sauce, whipped cream and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle on top.
It's meant to be reminiscent of mint chocolate chip ice cream!
Starbucks Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino.Starbucks Canada
The new White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew is a combination of Starbucks cold brew, macadamia syrup and white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam.
It's finished with a toasted cookie crumble topping to taste like a white chocolate macadamia nut cookie.
Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew.Starbucks Canada
Both of the new cold brew and frappuccino drinks will be available at participating Starbucks locations in Canada for a limited time and while supplies last.
Just a few months ago, two new additions to the Canadian menu were also revealed: the Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte and Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew.
While the matcha tea latte will only be available for a limited time, the cinnamon and caramel-flavoured cold brew has now been permanently added to the menu.
