A New Chick-fil-A Is Opening In The Eaton Centre & Here's When You Can Enjoy Its Sandwiches
Time to get your fried chicken fix!
A new Chick-fil-A location is opening its doors in the heart of downtown Toronto next week and it will offer Eaton Centre shoppers more fast food restaurants to choose from at the mall.
Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday that they are officially opening in Toronto's Eaton Centre on May 25, 2023. They will be open for dine-in and pick-up from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
The fried chicken spot will be located in the Eaton Centre's food court, offering shoppers, students and people another fast food option in the area.
The Chick-fil-A will bring 80 to 100 full-time and part-time jobs to the restaurant and plans on giving back to the community by redirecting "surplus food to a local community partner through Chick-fil-A Shared Table."
"I am incredibly honoured to lead the next Chick-fil-A restaurant in Canada, especially in an area as diverse and vibrant as downtown Toronto," Talal Chaudhry, the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Toronto Eaton Centre, said in a press release.
The Eaton Centre's store opening is part of the company's bigger plan to open 20 new locations in Canada by 2025, with two others being in Ontario malls, Square One and the Shops at Don Mills.
Currently, there are 7 Chick-fil-A stores open in Ontario, with the Eaton Centre marking their 8th store.
The American big chain's expansion in Canada doesn't come as much of a surprise due to the long lines and hype around the brand's menu items.
Some popular Chick-fil-A options include:
- Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Chick-fil-A sauce
Head over to Toronto's Eaton Centre next Thursday to indulge in Chick-fil-A's popular food items.