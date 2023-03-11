This Breathtaking Tulip Farm Near Toronto Is Reopening & It's Like A Spring Trip To Holland
You can pick your own bouquet. 🌷
You can get lost in a floral dreamland at this stunning flower farm outside of Toronto. Tasc Tulip Pick Farm is officially reopening for the spring season and here's what to expect.
The attraction is located in Fenwick, about an hour and a half drive from Toronto. It's opening for its third year on April 29, 2023 and you can roam through two million colourful tulips.
The vibrant sea of flowers will whisk you away to the Netherlands and you can even pick your own bouquet to bring home with you.
There are several props scattered throughout the area including Dutch clogs, a door, and an authentic Dutch bike. The farm has added some new props this year such as a carousel horse, statue, arch, and backdrop of the Amsterdam Canal.
You can also enjoy a "more colourful" picnic area this year complete with umbrellas as well as a larger show garden.
Food trucks will be onsite so you can grab some treats during your visit. This season you'll be able to order Dutch foods to make the experience even more authentic.
You can travel through rows of stunning tulips and snap some Insta-worthy photos. Professional photography sessions must be booked with the farm.
Your dog can join in the fun on Mondays to Thursdays for an adorable outing.
Tickets are available online and start at $17.50 per adult (admission includes 10 tulips). The farm will be open until May 21, depending on the weather.
Take a mini trip to Holland at this breathtaking tulip farm near Toronto this spring.
Tasc Tulip Pick Farm
Price: $17.50 + per adult
When: April 29 to May 21, 2023, weather permitting
Address: 1415 Balfour St., Fenwick ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stroll through a sea of tulips and pick your own bouquet at this dreamy flower farm.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.