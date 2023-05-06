Toronto Is Getting A Dreamy Pick-Your-Own Tulip Garden With Over 11,000 Pastel Blooms
It's opening soon!
Tulip season is here and you don't need to leave the city to find yourself surrounded by colourful blooms. A dreamy tulip garden is opening right here in Toronto and you can pick your own flowers to take home with you.
More than 11,000 tulips have been planted in the heart of Toronto's Financial District in Arnell Plaza at Bay Adelaide Centre. On May 10 and 11, 2023, the vibrant garden will open and you can stroll through the flowers and even pick your own.
Tulip garden in Toronto.Brookfield Properties
The whimsical garden is presented by Brookfield Properties with collaboration from the Toronto Flower Market and local grower Pioneer Flower Farms.
For a small donation to the Daily Food Bank, you can enter the garden and create your own bouquet. The suggested donation is at least five dollars.
There is a limit of eight tulips per person, while supplies last.
This isn't the only place to pick tulip bouquets in there area this spring. There are several tulip fields to explore around the city that make for beautiful day trips.
Tasc Tulip Pick Farm features rainbow fields with two million blooms. The farm has several cute photo ops as well as food trucks.
JP Niagara Tulip Experience is a brand new farm that has one million tulips in all shapes and sizes. You'l feel like you're in Holland as you wander through the colourful rows.
If you're looking for a unique way to enjoy the spring blooms then you can check out this colourful garden coming to Toronto.
Toronto Tulip Garden
Tulip garden in Toronto.
Price: $5+ donation suggested
When: May 10 and 11, 2023, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Address: 333 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pick your own tulips at this beautiful garden in Toronto.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.