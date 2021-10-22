You Can See The Nutcracker In An All-New Immersive Experience In Toronto This Winter (VIDEO)
The magical new show is from the same group behind Immersive Van Gogh!
You can get lost in an enchanting Christmas world at a new show coming to Toronto this winter.
The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle will bring all the magic of the beloved Christmas story to the city in an all-new experience this November.
From the producers of Immersive Van Gogh, the show will use 1.2 million frames of video and over 150 million pixels to bring to life the story of The Nutcracker, set to iconic songs by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky like "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and "The March of the Toys."
The Nutcracker was first performed as a ballet in 1892 and has since been adapted into movies and other productions. The Immersive Nutcracker offers a new way to experience the story.
The 30-minute show will have five fantasy worlds for audiences to explore and will include the chance to meet a life-size Nutcracker as well as "magical" photo ops.
Tickets go on sale on October 23 at 10 a.m.
The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle
The Immersive Nutcracker | Handout
Price: $39+
When: Opens November 20, 2021; tickets on sale October 23
Why You Need To Go: You can step inside The Nutcracker with this reimagining of the classic tale, which promises to be "a holiday experience like no other."
