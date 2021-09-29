'The Nutcracker' Ballet Is Coming Back To Toronto This Year & Tickets Go On Sale Next Week
A fan favourite holiday tradition is back!
Calling all ballet lovers! The Nutcracker is coming back to Toronto's stage at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts this holiday season.
The show will run from December 10 to the 31 and tickets go on sale October 5, according to the press release.
Barry Hughson, executive director of The National Ballet of Canada, announced The Nutcracker return on September 28.
"The Nutcracker is a cherished holiday tradition and its onstage presence was greatly missed last year. I am thrilled the magic will return this year, with some adaptations to ensure the safety of our artists and audiences."
This year due to COVID-19, precautions and regulations proof of vaccination will be required for all attending guests and the show will run at a 50% theatre capacity.
Children under the age of 12 won't be permitted to perform in the show as all performers and crew will be fully vaccinated. Roles usually held by younger children will be replaced by students of Canada's National Ballet School.
"Additionally, the role of the Cannon Dolls will not be performed by celebrity guests this year," according to the press release.
The Nutcracker
Price: TBD
When: December 10 to 31, 2021
Where: Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts
Why You Need To Go: To watch a holiday classic come to life on stage.