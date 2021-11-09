Trending Tags

Toronto's Christmas Fair Has Life-Sized Dinos & It's Like A Holiday Trip To Jurassic Park

You can spend Christmas in prehistoric times at this unique event happening near Toronto. Dino Holiday is opening at the Markham Fairgrounds on December 17, and you can step into a winter wonderland filled with massive dinosaurs.

The 50,000 square-foot theme park takes place entirely indoors and features carnival rides, food, photo ops and more.

You'll feel like you're wandering through Jurassic Park as you discover 45 life-sized dinosaurs that actually move and make sounds.

In the spirit of the holidays, the attraction will be decked out in twinkling lights, trees and festive decor.

It is recommended that you purchase tickets for this festive dino experience online in advance.

Price: $12.50 + per person

When: December 17, 2021 to January 3, 2022

Address: 10801 McCowan Rd., Markham, ON

Why You Need To Go: Spend Christmas with dinosaurs at this festive amusement park in the Toronto area.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

