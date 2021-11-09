Toronto's Christmas Fair Has Life-Sized Dinos & It's Like A Holiday Trip To Jurassic Park

Winter Wonders
Price: $19.50 per person
When: November 24, 2021, to January 9, 2022
Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Within Hendrie Park, you can follow a beautiful 1.5-kilometre trail that will lead you through a garden with holiday displays.
Website
Country Bright
Price: $20 per adult
When: December 2, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: At this new holiday event, you can sip hot chocolate and walk past illuminated buildings and giant snow globes.
Website
Winter Festival Of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 13, 2021, to February 21, 2022
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't have to pay a thing to see up to 3 million lights at the Winter Festival Of Lights.
Website
Holiday Magic At Blue Mountain Village
Price: Free
When: November 19, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This winter at Blue Mountain Village, the sparkling 1-kilometre light trail with interactive elements is returning.
Website
Clow's Christmas Trail
Price: $10 per person
When: December 3-28, 2021
Address: 2224 Hallecks Rd. W., Brockville, ON
Why You Need To Go: At this under-the-radar event, you can follow a 1-kilometre path through a Christmas Village that will get you in the holiday spirit.
Website
Burlington Festival Of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 26, 2021, to January 8, 2022
Address: Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can bundle up in your warm jacket and see 21 themed illuminated displays for free at the Burlington Festival Of Lights.
Website
Alight At Night
Price: TBA
When: TBA
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Every winter, the historical village gets covered in lights, and it looks like it's straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Website
Simcoe Christmas Panorama
Price: Free
When: December 4, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: 50 Bonnie Dr., Simcoe, ON
Why You Need To Go: For some budget-friendly fun, you can head to Simcoe Christmas Panorama, which will have over 300,000 lights and a market selling delicious cups of hot chocolate.
Website
Owen Sound Festival Of Northern Lights
Price: Free (donations accepted)
When: November 20, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: There will be 250 light displays to brighten up your evening, and you can see them all for free.
Website
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.