This Magical Show Lets You Take A ‘Train Ride’ To The Northern Lights
From November 24 to December 23.
Get ready to live out your Christmas dreams. You might not be able to book a real trip to the North Pole this holiday season, but you can take a virtual journey there on the North Star Experience train.
The North Star Experience is an immersive sound and light show that will transport you to the merriest place on earth. Get your holiday cheer on and bring your loved ones to this all-ages 3D holiday event.
Climb aboard at various shopping centres for a whimsical voyage.
The malls include Guildford Town Centre, Metropolis at Metrotown, Tsawwassen Mills, Conestoga Mall, Vaughan Mills, Outlet Collection Winnipeg, Southgate Centre, Mapleview Shopping Centre, Outlet Collection Niagara and Oshawa Centre. How's that for a break from holiday shopping?
The number of people on each ride is limited to follow public health guidelines, so make sure you purchase your tickets online beforehand.
The small reservation fee is a donation to the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre, which strives to strengthen health, belonging and food sovereignty in Iqaluit, Nunavut.
Have a blast while supporting a good cause — it’s the season of giving, after all.
Once settled into your train pod, you'll begin a 10-minute journey through a winter wonderland. As you approach the North Pole, you'll pass mountains, valleys, villages and oceans with the Northern Lights dancing in the background.
And, of course, you’ll have the opportunity to snap a photo with virtual Santa.
So, book your tickets online, climb aboard and create some lasting memories.
The North Star 3D Train Experience
Price: $5 (reserve online)
When: Dates vary depending on the location
Where: Guildford Town Centre, Metropolis at Metrotown, Tsawwassen Mills, Conestoga Mall, Vaughan Mills, Outlet Collection Winnipeg, Southgate Centre, Mapleview Shopping Centre, Outlet Collection Niagara and Oshawa Centre.
Why You Need To Go: Take a virtual festive journey to the North Pole on a 10-minute immersive train ride. Don't forget to take a photo with (virtual) Santa!
To learn more about the North Star Experience, check out your local shopping centre's website.
