8 Binge-Worthy Series To Watch On Netflix Canada If You Want Drama Over Christmas Spirit
Don't cry over spilled tea.
If you'd prefer your Netflix streaming served with a side of tea instead of Christmas cheer there are a ton of new seasons dropping that are totally binge-worthy.
From brand new series to new seasons of popular dramas on Netflix Canada, you'll want to have your popcorn handy. Here are eight shows you can watch on Netflix so you can enjoy all of the drama this December.
Wednesday
Rating: 8.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: This Addams Family spinoff follows Wednesday Addams as she studies at Nevermore Academy. She attempts to master a new psychic ability and tries to solve a string of murders. The show broke a Netflix record for having the most hours watched in its first week on the platform.
Dead to Me
Rating: 8.0/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The final season of this comedy-drama hit Netflix Canada in November and even more secrets are uncovered during this installment. A tragic hit-and-run is what started Jen and Judy's friendship and now another car crash will take their relationship, and others, in a new direction.
Harry & Meghan
Rating: 2.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The first few episodes of this docuseries are full of royal drama, are more episodes are dropping on December 15. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell their side of their love story and the challenges that forced them to step back from their royal duties.
Firefly Lane
Rating: 7.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Season 2 of this Netflix series was just released in December finding best friends Kate and Tully both starting from the bottom in different areas of their lives. The women's lifelong friendship is put to the test as they face more obstacles.
You
Rating: 7.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Part one of season four will be released on Netflix Canada in February so if you haven't dug into the first three seasons of this crime drama yet, now is a good time. Joe is an obsessive young man who takes extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those who captivate him.
Too Hot To Handle
Rating: 4.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Season four of this spicey reality show just dropped on Netflix in December and it features the show's "wildest singles yet". These contestants will need to ignore their urges for a chance to win a cash prize.
Derry Girls
Rating: 8.5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Set in 1990s Northern Ireland this comedy series follows high schooler Erin Quinn, her family and her group of friends. There is always some sort of trouble they're getting up to.
Ginny & Georgia
Rating: 7.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Georgia Miller and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, relocate to a small American town for a fresh start. Georgia had her daughter when she was only 15 years old and dark secrets are uncovered as you get to know this mother-daughter duo. Season two of the series is coming to Netflix in January so now is a great time to binge the first season.