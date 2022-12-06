Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia' Was Filmed In Ontario & You Can Visit These Movie Locations
Season 2 drops in January!📺
The second season of the hit Netflix seriesGinny & Georgia is coming to Netflix Canada on January 5, 2023, and while the show is set in small-town USA, it was actually filmed in spots around Ontario.
According to Netflix in Your Neighbourhood, the show was shot in locations around Coburg and Toronto and you can go on a trip to visit these places.
Georgia and her two kids move into a spacious colonial home in a quaint town called Wellsbury, where they continue to live in the second season, but the house exterior is actually found in Toronto. You can spot the house in the west-end neighbourhood, Baby Point, a lovely location right near the Humber River.
The nearby Humber River Recreation Trail starts at an old mill bridge which you can also see in season one of the show when Ginny's father Zion rides into town on his motorcycle.
Other recognizable places that are featured in the series can be found in the small town of Coburg, Ontario. The Blue Farm Café where Wellsbury locals meet up and Ginny starts working is actually the restaurant El Camino, or "The El" which is located at 74 King Street West.
An easy-to-spot backdrop in Coburg is Audrey's In Town Fashion, which has the same name as the Netflix show. Located at 19 King Street West, this shop is where Ginny is caught shoplifting and Georgia has a "Pretty Woman moment" in the first episode.
Coburg's Victoria Park is also featured in the show and you'll recognize this spot from the lawn bowling scenes and the location of the mayoral election party in the first season.
Victoria Hall serves as the Wellsbury Arts Center in the show and is most recognizable in episode 5 during the fall festival.
The first season of this modern Gilmore Girls tale was released in February 2021 and Netflix has announced that the second season is being released this January. The new season was also filmed in areas around Toronto and you'll notice some of the same locations including the Wellsbury home and The Blue Farm Café.