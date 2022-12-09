Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia' Cast Revealed Their Favourite Spots To Film & Hang Out In Ontario
Toronto restaurants got a shoutout.
Season two of the series Ginny & Georgia will be released on Netflix Canada on January 5, 2023, and you'll be reunited with this mother-daughter duo.
The new season dives deeper into each character and their individual struggles with mental health as they navigate a variety of relationships. You can count on there being drama and some plot twists you won't see coming.
The show is set in a small American town called Wellsburg but it was in fact filmed around Ontario including spots like Toronto and Cobourg. Narcity chatted with some of the cast about their favourite spots to shoot and their go-to hangout spots in Ontario. Here’s what they had to say.
Toronto Spots
Two Toronto restaurants got a shoutout from Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia Miller, and Antonia Gentry, who plays her daughter Ginny.
"I loved Paris Paris," Howey tells Narcity about the wine bar on Ossington Avenue. "Burdocks you went to a few times," she reminds Gentry, "they had the cool outdoor patio," Howey recalls of Burdock Brewery.
"I think I just stayed at home," Gentry admits, mentioning how she mainly enjoyed the time in the studio during the winter when she didn't want to be outside in the cold.
Felix Mallard who plays Marcus Baker in the series explains that restrictions made it a little harder to go out after shooting, but he still has one favourite hang-out spot in Toronto. "We were shooting through Covid, so there was less opportunity to do that," he says. "Anywhere around King West is kinda super fun."
Toronto native - Sara Waisglass, who plays Mallard's twin sister Maxine in the show, tells Narcity, "when everyone comes to my hometown, they all get to be in my neighbourhood and it's like having ten new buddies to hang out with."
"I like Baby Point... the neighbourhood where we shoot all of our exteriors for the homes is really fun," Mallard says. "Especially in the fall," Waisglass adds, "the leaves are changing [and you've] got that classic Ontario foliage."
Waisglass and Mallard aren't the only cast members who enjoyed shooting in Baby Point. Howey also gushed about the Toronto location. "I love shooting in Baby Point, I think it's so beautiful and residential and cute and all of the houses are so sweet," Howey states.
The town of Cobourg
Toronto wasn't the only Ontario filming spot that the cast enjoyed. "Cobourg is also very cute," Gentry tells Narcity, "that's our town." "Cobourg is super fun too, that little main street," Howey agrees.
Mallard also gives Cobourg a shoutout saying, "I really liked going up to Cobourg and seeing that little town, that's beautiful just on the lake."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.