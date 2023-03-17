Brianne Howey Is Pregnant With Her First Child & Her 'Ginny & Georgia' Co-Stars Are Thrilled
The actress shared a photo with her "forever new +1."
One of the main stars of the popular Netflix show Ginny & Georgia is going to be a mom.
Brianne Howey shared the exciting news on social media on Thursday and her co-stars and fans of the Netflix show were quick to congratulate the actress.
The 33-year-old actress, who stars as Georgia Miller on the show, posted a photo of herself wearing a maxi dress that also shows a growing baby bump.
"@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎 thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection," she captioned it.
This will be Howey's first baby with her husband Matt Ziering whom she married in July 2021.
After the actress' announcement, many of her friends and fans congratulated Howey on the exciting baby news.
"So. happy. for. you. ❤️❤️❤️" wrote Antonia Gentry, who stars as Howey's daughter Ginny in Ginny & Georgia.
"I can’t wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!! ❤️😍❤️" wrote Diesel La Torraca who plays Austin, Howey's son on the show.
"OMG BRIANNE YOU ARE GLOWING IM FREAKING OUT AAAAAAAAAH IM ALREADY JEALOUS OF YOUR CHILD!!!!!!!!!!!" wrote Canadian actress Sara Waisglass who plays Maxine Baker.
Fans of the show also sent their congrats to the actress and some even had baby name ideas.
"Congratulations peach!! 🍑 you should name the baby Wellsbury! 😂😂" wrote one person, with the name suggestion based on the fictional town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts where the show is set.
Another fan suggested the baby news could be included in Ginny & Georgia if the series creators "WRITE IT IN THE SHOW."
Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia was released in January 2023.
In an interview with Narcity, the stars of the hit show revealed their favourite Ontario spots to hang out and film in.
"I loved Paris Paris," Howey said about the wine bar on Ossington Avenue. She also highlighted Burdock Brewery for its cool outdoor patio.
Unfortunately, there has been no news so far about when and if we'll see a Season 3.
In a January interview with Deadline, series creator Sarah Lampert said at the time there had been no talks with Netflix about the third season. However, she was clear in that she would love to see the show come back.
"I certainly hope we do because it’s going to be a wild ride."