15 Cozy Holiday Rom-Com Movies That'll Make You Feel Warm & Fuzzy This Christmas
Grab a warm blanket, popcorn and hot chocolate! 🎄🍿
It's the holiday season and what better way to get into the festive spirit than by snuggling up on the couch under a warm blanket to watch your favourite Christmas movies?
With so many options out there you may be struggling to decide on a film for your next movie night.
With a mix of old and new, here are a few Christmas-themed romantic comedies that you should watch for a cozy night in over the holidays.
The Noel Diary
Novelist Jacob Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home on Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate. While he's there he finds a mysterious diary and also meets Rachel Campbell (Barrett Doss) who is looking for her birth mother. Together they embark on a journey in hopes of finding some answers about both of their pasts.
Falling for Christmas
With a few days to go before Christmas, spoiled heiress Sierra Belmont (Lindsay Lohan) experiences a skiing accident and is unconscious when lodge owner Jack Russell (Chord Overstreet) finds her. Belmont is diagnosed with amnesia following the accident and Russell lets her stay at his lodge while she tries to remember who she is.
Something From Tiffany's
Rachel Meyer (Zoey Deutch) thinks she knows what she wants when she gets presented with an engagement ring that was meant for another woman. The mix-up leads her to meet the person she is truly destined for.
Fit for Christmas
Audrey (Amanda Kloots) is a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor who teaches classes at her community centre in Montana when she begins a holiday romance with a mysterious businessman.
Hotel for the Holidays
Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch stars as Georgia, a manager of a fancy hotel who meets a European ex-prince staying at the hotel over the holidays. However it's not just the ex-prince who is interested in Georgia; the hotel's chef, Luke, also seems to have a thing for her. So who will she choose?
A Castle for Christmas
Sophie (Brooke Shields) is a best-selling author who decides she needs to get away following a scandal and heads to Scotland. Once she's there she visits a castle that's tied to her family's past and has to deal with a not-so-friendly duke who owns it.
The Holiday Calendar
Abby Sutton (Kat Graham) is a struggling photographer who inherits an antique holiday advent calendar that seems to predict the future and may possibly lead her to find true love.
The Holiday
Two women are having guy troubles when they come up with a plan to swap homes for the holidays. Iris (Kate Winslet) travels to Los Angeles where she meets a film composer named Miles (Jack Black) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) travels to the U.K. and falls for Iris' brother, Graham (Jude Law).
Love Actually
This classic holiday rom-com follows the lives of eight different couples in London, England who are dealing with their own love-related struggles over the Christmas season. The star-studded cast includes Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson.
The Family Stone
Uptight businesswoman Meredith (Sarah Jessica Parker) heads to her boyfriend's family home for Christmas where she meets his outgoing family. Soon after their arrival, Meredith realizes she doesn't fit in as she tries to win over her boyfriend's mom Sybil (Diane Keaton) and sister Amy (Rachel McAdams).
Serendipity
Two strangers played by Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack meet and quickly fall for each other, but they leave it up to fate to see if they are meant to be together.
Holiday in the Wild
Sex and the City's Kristen Davis plays Kate Conrad, a woman who heads on an African safari after her husband tells her he doesn't love her anymore. Once in Zambia, Conrad meets and falls for an elephant conservationist (Rob Lowe).
The Family Man
Wall Street investor Jack Campbell (Nicolas Cage) gets a glimpse of what his life could have looked like had he married his college sweetheart. He left her years ago in pursuit of his career, but will he get a second chance after seeing what he has been missing?
Christmas in Vienna
Jess (Sarah Drew) is a concert violinist who is losing her love for music when she travels to the beautiful city of Vienna for a performance. On her trip, she meets Mark (Brennan Elliot) and finds her inspiration once again.
While You Were Sleeping
A hopelessly romantic transit token collector Lucy (Sandra Bullock) lies about being the fiancée of a coma patient when she meets his family and realizes she is actually interested in his brother.