Cineplex Canada Is Showing Two Classic Movies This Week & Tickets Are Much Cheaper
Ready for a burst of nostalgia?
Cineplex Canada is having two special movie events this week!
From November 21 to 24, you can catch some truly iconic 1980s movies and, to sweeten the deal, tickets will be sold at a discounted rate too.
Cineplex theatres across the country will be showing the 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, in celebration of its 40th anniversary, on November 21, 22 and 23.
And it will cost only $6.99 for a ticket.
There will be showings of the movie all the way from Vancouver to Halifax. Movie timings differ, so be sure to check your local theatre to figure out when you can watch them.
E.T. follows the story of an alien left on Earth who is then secretly taken in by a young boy named Elliott.
Throughout the movie, Elliott and his siblings try to keep the alien a secret, protect him from government authorities, and get him back to his family.
It's a must-see if you've never gotten the chance before – and it even features a young Drew Barrymore!
Moreover, the 1987 comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles is also showing at Cineplex theatres across Canada on Thursday, November 24, in celebration of its 35th anniversary.
Again, for only $6.99, you can watch this classic comedy featuring Canadian John Candy and Steve Martin as two strangers just trying to get home for Thanksgiving.
It's an uproariously funny road trip movie and deserves to be watched this time of year! So check your local theatre for specific show timings.These aren't the only classic movies Cineplex is showing for the holiday season. Cineplex Canada's cheap holiday schedule is also out and it features some Christmas classics like Elf, The Polar Express and A Christmas Story.
