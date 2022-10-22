I Tried The VIP Cineplex Cinema Experience & Here's Why It's The Perfect Date Night Out
It's way better than a regular theatre! 🍹 🎥
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
The VIP Cinema Cineplexes are sprinkled across Canada. After my experience of trying one out, I would definitely recommend it for your next date night.
Sure, going to a regular theatre is fun, but what about one where there is a 100% guarantee of no children screaming, as well as cocktail service right to your seat?
Recently, I had the opportunity to try this luxury theatre experience at the Cineplex Cinemas Marine Gateway and VIP in Vancouver as my date night choice venue and I'm already planning my next trip back.
Tickets cost $24.99 per person, which is a steep increase from regular ticket prices that typically cost $13.50 per person, but in my opinion, it's so worth it and here's why.
VIP Cinemas are 19+
Have you ever been to a theatre where this is a young child screaming or teenagers giggling away with their friends? Well, this theatre definitely won't have that.
To get into the VIP Cinema in Vancouver, you must be 19 years of age or older, and they will ID you before entering.
The only thing you might have to worry about the cinema being adults only is someone perhaps having one too many drinks and laughing a little louder than usual at the screen.
VIP Cinema Cineplex.Ashley Harris | Narcity
It serves up some wicked cocktails
Not only does the VIP theatre offer cocktail service right to your seat, but they have an awesome selection of drinks to choose from too.
...Including boozy fish bowls! This specific VIP location menu offered up these bad boys for $19 and they are perfect for sharing.
I ended up ordering the "Beach, Please! Fishbowl" made with coconut tequila, pineapple juice, blue curaçao, lemon, lime and soda. It was tropically delicious.
VIP Cinema Cineplex.Ashley Harris | Narcity
There are multiple ways to dine
The Cineplex Cinemas Marine Gateway and VIP has a luxurious bar-style restaurant right outside of the theatre. You can choose to sit down and order a meal from this VIP lounge or order food right to your seat in the theatre — even from the lounge.
I was absolutely shocked by how many menu items the theatre offered. They even offered modern snacks like "Crispy Dills" and "Cauliflower Buffalo Wings." Plus, they have all the classics like pepperoni pizza and cheeseburgers.
There is pretty much a solid option for whatever type of food craving you're having that night.
VIP Cinema Cineplex.Ashley Harris | Narcity
It's still cheaper than a fancy restaurant
Yes, the VIP Cinema Cineplex is more expensive than a regular theatre, but it's still way cheaper than hitting up a fancy restaurant.
If you're looking to hit up one of the best restaurants in the city, you could be looking at spending around at least $100 each. Especially, if you're ordering drinks.
However, $50 for two people to see a movie, a $20 cocktail and a $16 pizza to share sounds like a great deal to me.
VIP Cinema Cineplex.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Overall, this was a successful date night out.
I was able to check off one of my bucket-list experiences and I already cannot wait to head back!