This Canadian YouTuber Shared Her Fav Vancouver Restaurants & They're So Date-Night Worthy
Emma Rose Leger knows what's up! 🍝
This Canadian Youtuber is dishing out her favourite spots in Vancouver and so many of them are just screaming romance.
Emma Rose Leger is a YouTuber, podcaster, and full-time content creator from Vancouver, B.C with around 132,000 subscribers on YouTube, and almost 700,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined.
Although she travels the world frequently for her job, she continues to feel strongly about her hometown favourites.
In a recent Instagram story post on September 5, Leger responded to a 'Q&A' poll — sharing a list of her go-to spots in the city.
Emma Rose Leger Instagram Story.@emmaleger | Instagram
The likes of Giardino Restaurant, Italian Kitchen, Acquafarina and Robba Da Matti lead the Italian contingent among her go-tos.
Other recommended spots like Hello Nori, The Eatery and Minami in Yaletown are perfect remedies for those sushi cravings. Sushi is also a great dish to be shared, if you're both in the mood for that.
For the surf-and-turf enthusiasts, Leger's high-end restaurant recommendations include Cardero's Restaurant, Elisa and the Beach House Restaurant.
And finally, there's something for the veggie-loving couples out there, too! Elegant restaurant like Nightingale and The Red Accordion serve up some delicious vegetable-forward dishes that address these dietary restrictions.
Leger, a Vancouver-based content creator, has earned a name for herself through her globetrotting lifestyle and fashionable choices on social media.
She recently also launched her own smartphone application called Scout. it is supposed to be a "tool that simplifies the process of finding beautiful and unique backdrops — thus, saving travel lovers and content creators time, work, and money."
So, whether you're in it for the aesthetic or genuinely for the food, let us know if you happen to celebrate date night at any of Leger's restaurant recommendations and what you feel about them.