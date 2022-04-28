This Canadian YouTuber Just Gave Some Advice For Anyone Travelling Internationally
She basically lives out of a suitcase. ✈️
If you're travelling internationally anytime soon, you probably know that there are a lot of things that you need to keep in mind now.
A popular YouTuber named Emma Rose Leger has been basically living out of a suitcase — and has some key travel tips for people.
Leger is a well-known YouTuber and content creator from Vancouver, B.C., and gets to go all around the world for work.
With over 617,000 followers on Instagram and 125,000 subscribers on her YouTube, it's no wonder she is constantly picking up partnerships internationally.
Her social media platforms showcase all things food, beauty, fashion and travel.
In an interview with Narcity, Leger gave some seriously good tips on international travel for anyone that is ready to start booking those flights.
You know that she is a travel expert because, during her interview with Narcity, she was only at her home in Vancouver for a short 72 hours between trips.
Just Book It
Her number one tip? Stop over-thinking that trip and finding excuses to not book.
"Honestly, life's short and now that things are opening back up — just go for it", said Leger.
So, book that trip and live life to the fullest.
On Leger's most recent trip, she went to Coachella with a few of her influencer friends.
Stay Organized
Researching beforehand can help save a lot of stress. Leger said to "make sure you have all your documents and your ducks in a row."
Every country is so different with travel documents required, that you need to prepare ahead of time.
Leger always makes sure to have everything ready to go before her trips — and said that it's been smooth sailing.
Recently, she even took a trip to the Bahamas.
Be safe about it
Now that you can travel to most places again, Leger advised being safe about it.
Always wear a mask whenever required or more frequently if you want to be extra safe — and keep that hand sanitizer close by.
Although Leger is always travelling, she did say that she's actually a homebody whenever she's at her Vancouver apartment.