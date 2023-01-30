7 Movies Coming To Cineplex In February That'll Make Your Month More Entertaining (TRAILERS)
Gal-entine's Day picks and tense thrillers! 🍿
February is right around the corner and that means new movies to watch out for.
And, no matter your interest, Cineplex Canada has a pretty robust set of movies coming to theatres next month.
There are wholesome comedy movies featuring some of our favourite stars as well as tense horror movies by iconic directors, all coming to a theatre near you very soon.
And since February means it's also time for Valentine's Day, Cineplex has some movies that are perfect for a date night or even a night out with your single friends.
So, here are all the new movies coming to Cineplex in February 2023.
Knock At The Cabin
Opening: February 3
Details: Directed by the king of twist ending, M. Night Shyamalan, this psychological horror movie is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat.
Starring people like Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff and Rupert Grint — yes, the actor who plays Ron in Harry Potter — this movie is about a family being held hostage by a group of strangers who say they're trying to stop the apocalypse.
This looks like it will be a scary, spooky time and a great flick for thrill seekers.
80 For Brady
Opening: February 3
Details: A dream team of star power to say the least!
This movie stars Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field as a group of football fans who are trying to meet NFL superstar Tom Brady.
This should be a fun ensemble flick with some of the most iconic actors of the last 60 years, plus Tom Brady himself will be in the movie making it a must-see for (some) football fans.
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Opening: February 10
Details: He's back!
One of the most belied film series of the last fifteen years is back with its "last dance" this February. Magic Mike's Last Dance will feature series star Channing Tatum and new-to-the-magic Salma Hayek.
The movie follows Mike as he ends up in London teaching a new crop of exotic dancers.
No matter what, it's a fun date-night choice or one to check out with a group of friends where you can just sit back and be entertained.
Marlowe
Opening: February 15
Details: This noir flick seems like it'll be a great throwback for lovers of mystery, detectives and 1930s vibes.
Marlowe stars Liam Neeson as the titular private detective trying to track down his client's ex-lovers.
Also starring Jessica Lange, this new adaptation of the classic Raymond Chandler character is going to be hard-boiled, nostalgic and intriguing for sure.
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Opening: February 17
Details: This is going to be the latest superhero film coming to theatres and looks like it's going to be a visually exciting movie.
Starring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Canadian Evangeline Lily as The Wasp, this new Marvel movie takes the two superheroes on a strange and imaginative adventure.
For sure a movie that goes great with popcorn.
Of An Age
Opening: February 17
Details: If super heroes aren't your thing, this romantic drama from Australia might be the ticket.
This movie follows a young Serbian-born Australian and his intense 24-hour fling with a friend's older brother. It's guaranteed to be steamy and maybe a little bit emotionally raw.
A great romantic date night film.
Cocaine Bear
Opening: February 24
Details: With a title like that, how can it not be entertaining?
Cocaine Bear is, believe it or not, actually based on a true story where, in the 1980s, a bear ate cocaine that was dropped from a drug traffickers airplane.
While in real life the bear died soon after ingesting the drugs, this movie takes that concept and really goes for it.
It features tons of crazy antics and one very coked-out bear.
What's not to love?
Now get out there and enjoy some new movies this month, Canada!