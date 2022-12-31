6 New Shows & Movies To Watch In January On Streaming Platforms Other Than Netflix Canada
Coming to Apple TV and Prime Video.🍿
If you've binged everything new on Netflix Canada, there are a bunch of new shows and movies coming in January on Apple TV and Prime Video.
You can start off the new year strong with everything from romantic comedies to mystery thrillers that will be hitting streaming platforms throughout the month of January. Here are six things you can watch soon on Prime Video and Apple TV.
Shotgun Wedding
Rating: 6.6/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When To Watch: January 27, 2023
Why You Need To Watch It: Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star in this action comedy as an engaged couple whose lavish destination wedding is hijacked by criminals.
The Rig
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When To Watch: January 6, 2023
Why You Need To Watch It: This mystery thriller follows the crew of a remote Scottish oil rig as they fight for survival when a mysterious fog cuts them off from all communication with the mainland. It stars Emily Hampshire of Schitt's Creek.
Shrinking
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Apple TV
When To Watch: January 27, 2023
Why You Need To Watch It: This comedy series follows a grieving therapist, played by Jason Segel, who starts to ignore his training and tells his patients exactly what he thinks. He realizes that he's making huge changes in people's lives, as well as his own.
Hunters: Season 2
Rating: 7.2/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When To Watch: January 13, 2023
Why You Need To Watch It: Set in 1977 New York City, the show follows a troubled young Jewish man who is bent on revenge and taken in by a secret group of Nazi hunters. In the second season, an accident ruins their European exploits and the hunters must join together to hunt down history's most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler.
Truth Be Told: Season 3
Rating: 7.1/10
Where To Watch: Apple TV
When To Watch: January 20, 2023
Why You Need To Watch It: Octavia Spencer stars as Poppy Scoville, a reporter turned true-crime podcaster who is trying to solve another mystery in season 2. She’s frustrated by the lack of media attention for multiple missing Black girls and teams up with an offbeat principal to try and keep the victims' names in the public eye as she follows leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring.
Servant: Season 4
Rating: 7.5/10
Where To Watch: Apple TV
When To Watch: January 13, 2023
Why You Need To Watch It: This series follows a mourning couple after a tragedy creates a division in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Season 4 is the final chapter of their emotional and suspenseful story.