Cineplex Is Giving Away Free Popcorn This Wednesday & You Can Even Get Some Delivered At Home

This deal only applies on National Popcorn Day on January 19! 🍿

Commerce Writer
Cineplex Is Giving Away Free Popcorn This Wednesday & You Can Even Get Some Delivered At Home
Derek Robbins | Dreamstime, Alexander Podshivalov | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Wednesday, January 19 happens to be National Popcorn Day and what better way to celebrate than with a free bag of popcorn from Cineplex?

Cineplex is giving away one free bag of popcorn to Scene+ members who purchase a movie ticket through the app or in theatres that are open across Canada. The offer only applies to tickets to movies that are screening on January 19.

Cinema lovers that live in provinces where theatres are currently closed can enjoy their free popcorn when they order concession snacks through SkipTheDishes or Uber Eats. It'll automatically be added to your cart and must be redeemed by 11:59 p.m. EST.

Some of the movies you can enjoy right now (if theatres are open in your area) include blockbusters like Spiderman: No Way Home and the new Scream.

You can pair your free popcorn tomorrow with a movie night at home with a subscription to Disney+ or Apple TV for as little as $4.99 a month.

