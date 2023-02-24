Cineplex Canada Is Offering $2.99 Movie Tickets & These Are The Favourites You Can Watch
Perfect for your next family day out!
Cineplex has just announced that it will be playing certain movies for the sweet price of $2.99, and you can catch some much-loved films in theatres across Canada.
These movies are a part of the Family Favourite series that the whole family will love for a price parents will especially appreciate, according to Cineplex.
In total, there are five movies playing on Saturdays with these discounted prices — one in February and the rest in March
On February 25, Cineplex theatres will be playing How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World in the morning — check your local theatre for the exact times!
The animated movie is the most recent film in the How To Train Your Dragon series and came out in 2019. The third installment features Hiccup, voiced by Jay Baruchel, as he and his dragon Toothless search for the hidden world, navigate a new love and avoid a new dragon hunter.
On March 4, Cineplex will be playing Charlotte's Web as part of a 50th-anniversary celebration. This is a classic animated adaptation of the iconic novel that was released in 1973 and features the voice talents of Debbie Reynolds, Paul Lynde and tons of other '70s actors.
The following week, on March 11, you can check out the DC superhero movie Black Adam which stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the eponymous anti-hero.
Having released in 2022, this is a great one to catch if you missed it the first time around or you and your family love some superhero action.
The Family Favourite for March 18 is a new classic that is wildly beloved by kids: PAW Patrol: The Movie.
The morning showings will take you on an adventure with the whole PAW Patrol gang as they get a chaotic Adventure City back in order after it's taken over by a bad mayor.
And the final of the Family favourites movies is Shawn Mendes starring Lyle, Lyle Crocodile which will be playing in Cineplex locations on March 25.
The movie follows Mendes as Lyle as he navigates the hustle and bustle of New York City, all the while singing a few tunes, of course.
So, if you're looking for a fun Saturday movie plan, you can check out your local Cineplex, and grab a few cheap movie tickets.
If this list has given you the hankering to head to the cinemas, you can give the Cineplex VIP section a try, which is what one Narcity writer did and said is very much worth the extra cash.
