8 Things You Need To Know For September 16
Including new developments in recent Ontario crimes and an expected price rise in home heating costs this winter.
Off The Top: The "be like" meme has found its newest subject in Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard. The business owner has pledged to give away his $3 billion outdoor apparel business to fight climate change. "We can save our planet if we commit to it," said the 83-year-old, to kick off your morning on a bright note.
In Case You Missed It
1. New Arrest Warrant Issued In The Viral Brampton Brawl
Peel Regional Police issued a fresh warrant for the arrest of Mansharan Malhi, 24, in connection with a parking lot brawl in Brampton that went viral on social media last month. What set apart this skirmish was the brandishing of a sword, which, as the cameraperson behind the video said, was "not good." A first arrest was made in the case earlier this week, and Brooke Houghton reports on further developments.
- In More Crime News: PRP released details of another gruesome, but unrelated, crime involving multiple shootings in Mississauga and Milton earlier this week. Sean Petrie, 40, was killed by police after he killed two people and injured three more, one of whom is "not expected to survive," Mira Nabulsi writes.
2. Home Heating To Become More Expensive This Winter?
Some us of might not be ready to bid adieu to shorts just yet, but winter is coming already — with some parts of Western Canada expecting snowfall as early as next week! What's worse, though, is that home heating prices might also be on the rise this year. Energy supplier Enbridge Gas told Narcity's Janice Rodrigues that the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis paired with rising global and domestic demands have created "historically high natural gas market prices." The trend is anticipated to continue for a while.
- Cutting Costs: To battle this new outlet of inflation, some provinces are offering rebates and financial grants for low-income households of up to $1,000 per year.
3. The 4-Day Workweek Is Being Trialled In Toronto
After constant chatter and a few recent experiments for a permanent long weekend across Canada, a Toronto-based marketing and communications agency is trialling the four-day workweek. PRAXIS announced recently that it is participating in a global six-month trial to test the "viability" of a shorter workweek. Results from their experiments during the remote working environment prompted the firm's decision, which notably doesn't involve any pay cuts. In fact, they're even hiring, and here's Brooke Houghton again with all the info.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS & OBSERVATIONS
It's the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer today — reminding us of the global fear that many millennials grew up around. We've had some good news in this regard of late, but there's still a lot of scope for collective improvement. On another note, it's also International Grenache Day and Global Be(er) Responsible Day, which couldn't be more poetic.
🍁 ANNA CANUCK
In today's TIFF bulletin, actor Anna Kendrick, who escaped a minor elevator mishap in Toronto earlier this week, spoke to Narcity about taking on a "gentle Canadian accent" for her new movie Alice, Darling. The film was shot in Ontario and she credited her Ottawa-born costar Kaniehtiio Horn for not letting the Canadian-ness go "crazy."
✈️ FLIGHT DEALS
There's a new budget airline on the block, and it's offering prices starting at $99 one way between Calgary and Toronto. Canada Jetlines will embark on its first journey on September 22 and will start with biweekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays. It's expected to ramp up the frequency within the first month of its launch.
📌 JOB BOARD
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is looking for foreign language experts to fill up regional offices across the country, notes Lisa Belmonte. Those proficient in one or more of Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Mandarin, Kurdish, Sorani, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali or Spanish are encouraged to apply for these positions, some of which offer north of $100,000 per year.
🐐 FAREWELL ROGER
Tennis great and one of the sport's most successful men's players Roger Federer will be hanging his decorated boots later this year. Now 41, the 20-time Grand Slam winner from Switzerland made his last competitive appearance in August of last year before being forced out due to injuries. Here's my profile of him days after his final major title, in case you're feeling nostalgic too.
