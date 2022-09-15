Police Say 28-Year-Old Victim Of Milton Shooting Is 'Not Expected To Survive'
The exchange student is currently on life support.
Police say one of the victims of Monday's double shooting in Mississauga and Milton is on life support and "not expected to survive."
The shooting at MK Auto Body Repairs, located at 32 Bronte St. S. in Milton, on September 12 left one person dead and two others critically injured, according to police.
In a press conference on Thursday, Peel Regional Police (PRP) revealed more information about two of the victims — a 28-year-old international exchange student and a 43-year-old male employee.
Halton Regional Police Chief Stephen Tanner said the student, who works part-time at the auto shop, is currently on life support and "is not expected to survive."
"We are not releasing his name at this time, out of respect for his family, but we anticipate doing so at a future date and time," Tanner said.
Shakeel Ashraf, a father and owner of MK Auto Body Repairs, died on the scene on Monday, according to the Halton Regional Police.
The third victim, a 43-year-old male, an employee at the auto body shop, was shot in the leg. He has been released from the hospital and is continuing to recover at home.
Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said he is one of three innocent people who were shot for "absolutely no reason," in addition to those who were murdered.
The Milton shooting occurred after the suspect, who has been identified as 40-year-old Sean Petrie, shot and killed Toronto Police Constable Andrew Hong at close range in a Mississauga Tim Hortons. Police said the suspect then fled the scene and carjacked a black SUV from a nearby parking lot, shooting another male victim in the process.
An emergency alert was sent to people in the area, warning of an "active shooter" following the two shootings.
Chief Tanner added that the suspect of the incident reportedly worked at the body shop for a "short period of time," and police have heard rumours of threats "but have not gotten evidence of that as of yet."
He was later located in Mount Hamilton Cemetery near York Boulevard and was shot and killed by police. The Special Investigations Unit is now investigating.