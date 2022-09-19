28-Year-Old Student Injured By Milton Shooter Has Died & Police Have Identified Him
A GoFundMe is raising money for his family.
On Saturday, Halton Regional Police Service identified and announced another male victim who died from a double shooting in Milton and Mississauga.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
28-year-old, Satwinder Singh, an international student from India, was a part-time worker at MK Auto Repairs when the shooting occurred.
HRPS stated in a press release that Singh "passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital with his family and friends by his side."
According to the Toronto Star, Singh's cousins have set up a GoFundMe page to support his family.
The GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds "to support his parents and send his body back to India," Aman Panesar, the page organizer, stated.
The fundraiser plans to reach $50,000 and has currently raised over $43,000.
"He will leave us with a dent in our hearts for a lifetime," Panesar added.
According to Panesar, Satwinder came to Canada from India to study Global Business Management and went to Conestoga College, where he graduated in August 2022.
After the shooting, he was taken to the hospital, where "doctors have declared him brain dead," the GoFundMe page added.
On September 15, Halton Regional Police Chief Stephen Tanner said the student, now known as Satwinder Singh, was on life support and "not expected to survive."
The Milton shooting occurred after the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Sean Petrie, shot and killed Toronto Police Constable Andrew Hong at close range in a Mississauga Tim Hortons.
An emergency alert was sent to people in the area, warning of an "active shooter" following the two shootings.
"This is heartbreaking news for our community which hasn't even begun to heal from Monday's traumatic events. I urge everyone to reach out and ask for help if they need it," said Chief Tanner in the press release.