Alberta & BC's Weather Forecasts Are Calling For Snow Next Week & It's Supposed To Be Summer
It's going to get chilly. ❄️
Summer might technically still hanging around but parts of Alberta and B.C. are likely to see some snow next week.
The latest forecast from The Weather Network, Western Canada is next in line for some snow as a "strong upper-level trough" brings cooler temperatures and snowy conditions to both Alberta and B.C. next week.
Over the weekend, both provinces will see some traditional fall temperatures of mid to upper teens, specifically in northern and central areas.
However, air from the Arctic will bring a chill down further and some parts of Western Canada might not even get out of the single-digit temperatures early next week.
This cold air will combine with some stormy conditions bringing snowfall to the Yukon and Northwest Territories before it heads down to higher elevation areas in Alberta and B.C.
The snow is likely to only impact those high elevation areas in the Rockies but forecasters will be checking out nighttime temperatures as there could potentially be a chance of snowfall in the foothills if the air is cold enough.
It isn't the first snow of the season for Alberta as parts of the Rockies received a dusting last weekend when temperatures dropped.
Banff's Sunshine Village Ski Resort shared photos of some snowy views over the mountains and while it's not quite skiing season just yet, it won't be long for those in Alberta and B.C. can hit the slopes.
If you're ready or not, it's almost time to dig out your winter gear as snow is on its way.