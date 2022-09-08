Parts Of Alberta Could See Snow This Week & We're Honestly Not Ready
But don't put away your flip-flops just yet.
After a few weeks of sizzling temperatures in Alberta, things are about to take a wintery turn with the province's first snowfall forecast to hit this week.
Albertans might want to start preparing their goodbyes to summer because according to The Weather Network, a "broad upper-level trough" is heading to the province, bringing some cooler temperatures and a chance for precipitation on Thursday and Friday.
The cold northwesterly flow is set to send temperatures into the chilly single digits over the Rockies and the foothills by Thursday night.
This cold air will be "just low enough" to allow for some snowfall in the mountains west of Calgary, TWN said.
While it isn't set to amount to much, some of Banff's mountain peaks – including those at Sunshine Village – could see a dusting of snow by Friday morning, the forecast added.
Despite the snow, Albertans will be pleased to know it's not quite time to trade in their warm-weather clothes for coats and snow boots right away.
Summer isn't done with Alberta just yet, according to TWN, as the province will see a return to balmy temperatures pretty quickly.
A ridge of high pressure will be bringing heat up from the western U.S. and as a result, hot temperatures will make a comeback to southern regions of the Prairies by early next week.
Albertans might still have a little while to wait for winter conditions, but fall is just around the corner.
The latest fall forecast has called for "near-normal" temperatures and precipitation but warned the province could be in for a "fairly windy" season ahead.
