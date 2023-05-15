5 Companies Hiring In BC Right Now That Offer Unlimited Vacation & You Can Work From Home
Flexible work at it's finest!
Finding a job with good work-life balance can be a struggle, so if flexibility is at the top of your list you'll want to check out these companies in B.C. that offer unlimited vacation and remote work options.
You won't have to worry about saving all your vacation days for that trip anymore. You can simply take time off as you need it at these companies! That means a whole lot less stress, and probably lots more sandy beaches and sunny days.
Here are five jobs hiring in B.C. right now that are offering up unlimited vacation and remote working policies.
Business Development Representative
Company: TouchBistro
Who Should Apply: If you have a knack for sales and unlimited vacation sounds appealing, this job could be the right fit. The person in this role will have to be cold-calling restaurant owners and operators to create relationships, so experience doing that is needed. Experience in the restaurant industry is also a bonus!
The company also provides a flexible work-from-home policy, on top of unlimited vacation.
Digital Marketing Coordinator - Strategy & Success
Company: LoKnow
Who Should Apply: If you're in Vancouver, LoKnow is hiring a Digital Marketing Coordinator for a hybrid-remote position. You'll need to have experience in marketing and a degree or certificate. The company offers an unlimited vacation policy, a work-from-anywhere policy, and profit-sharing.
Technical Customer Support Specialist
Company: Swift Medical
Who Should Apply: The person in this remote position will be troubleshooting customer technical issues and providing overall support. Since it's customer-facing, the job listing said they want someone with "at least 3 year customer-facing technical experience in a B2B SaaS environment with a proven track record of building relationships with enterprise/premium clientele."
They also list other qualifications but specify that you don't need to have them all — encouraging everyone interested to apply.
If you land this gig you'll be basking in unlimited vacation and flexible remote working!
Quality Assurance Engineer
Company: iComply
Who Should Apply: In this remote job you'll have a hand in the design and development of the company's software. You will be testing and verifying code and analyzing results. They are looking for someone with a "Bachelor of Science in computer science, programming or equivalent technical area," the job posting said.
You also need experience in the area, and if you land this job you'll be able to take advantage of their unlimited vacation policy.
Portfolio Manager
Company: Purpose Unlimited
Who Should Apply: This financial services company offers a hybrid remote work model and an unlimited vacation policy. The job posting said that for this gig you'll need experience "in a client-facing role as an investment advisor or portfolio manager/associate portfolio manager role."