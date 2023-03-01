These Toronto Area Jobs Will Be In Demand For The Next 5 Years & Some Don't Require A Degree
It might be time for a career change.
If you're thinking about your next career move then you might want to keep these industries in mind. The Government of Ontario has a list of Greater Toronto Area jobs that will be in demand in the future and many don't require a degree.
The labour market information is meant to "help individuals and organizations make decisions about careers, education, training and employment."
The GTA jobs that are "forecasted to remain in demand for the next five years" are:
- Restaurant and food service managers
- Accommodation service managers
- Executive housekeepers
- Food counter attendants, kitchen helpers and related support occupations
- Administrative officers
- Food and beverage servers
- Light duty cleaners
- Construction trades helpers and labourers
- Cooks
- Computer and information systems managers
- Senior managers - financial, communications and other business services
- Financial managers
- Motor vehicle assemblers, inspectors and testers
- Chefs
- Home building and renovation managers
While these jobs will likely require a degree, there are some jobs, such as servers, cleaners, and construction trades helpers that may not require post-secondary education.
The website also outlines jobs that are currently in demand for the GTA. These include Software Engineers and Designers, Human Resources Professionals, and Retail Sales Supervisors.
You can find out what jobs are in demand and will be in demand for other Ontario regions as well. The website has several other career resources such as Job Alerts, Job Match, and a Job Bank.