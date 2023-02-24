Pearson Airport Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Toronto & You Could Make Up To $52 An Hour
Some positions don't require a degree.
There are a bunch of jobs available at Toronto Pearson Airport and some pay $52 an hour. The positions cover a range of skillsets from electricians to sourcing coordinators.
Not only can you make well over minimum wage but you can also enjoy "amazing benefits including retirement planning, group health benefits, employee assistance programs (EAP), paid leave" and more.
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority was even named among Canada's Best Employers for 2022 by Forbes.
Here are ten high-paying jobs at Pearson Airport you can apply to now.
Senior Analyst, New Business Development and Revenue Diversification
Salary: $46.46 per hour
Company: Greater Toronto Airports Authority
Who Should Apply: If you're a "collaborative, strategic and committed individual" with experience in business development or finance this position could be worth taking a look at. Duties include targeting new market opportunities and creating presentations.
IT Vendor Management Analyst
Salary: $38.76 per hour
Company: Greater Toronto Airports Authority
Who Should Apply: This job requires you to "develop departmental quarterly financial forecasts" and "analyze existing IT vendor contracts." Candidates should have a degree with a specialization in Finance and Quantitative Analysis and relevant experience.
Sourcing Coordinator
Salary: $36.23 per hour
Company: Greater Toronto Airports Authority
Who Should Apply: You'll be "responsible for the day-to-day purchase of goods and services for the GTAA." Applicants should have a university degree or college diploma and a minimum two years of sourcing work experience.
Coordinator, Accounts Payable
Salary: $31.67 per hour
Company: Greater Toronto Airports Authority
Who Should Apply: This position requires someone to "review, verify and enter into the accounts payable sub-ledger invoices" and "set up contractor holdbacks in the Corporation’s financial reporting" among other duties. A diploma and experience is required.
Senior Land Use Planning / GIS Analyst
Salary: $52.01 per hour
Company: Greater Toronto Airports Authority
Who Should Apply: This job "provides strategic direction in Land Use and Airport Zoning analytical software tools management." Candidates should have a Bachelor of Science degree and five to eight years of related experience.
Inventory Control Associate
Salary: $36.23 per hour
Company: Greater Toronto Airports Authority
Who Should Apply: There are two positions available for this title, and responsibilities include receiving "stocked items from suppliers and warehouses" and helping with "the operation of asset and hazardous waste disposal programs."
Senior Representative, Passenger Programs & Experience
Salary: $41.46 per hour
Company: Greater Toronto Airports Authority
Who Should Apply: This jobs is all about "curating a memorable experience and delivering engaging programs for passengers travelling through Toronto Pearson." A post-secondary degree or diploma in a relevant field as well as some experience is required.
Electrician, Airside Electrical Maintenance
Salary: $46.66
Company: Greater Toronto Airports Authority
Who Should Apply: There are multiple opportunities available for an electrician. You'll be responsible for "performing electrical maintenance, repair and electrical project work related to airfield lighting and building electrical systems."
Architect, Architectural Services
Salary: $52.01 per hour
Company: Greater Toronto Airports Authority
Who Should Apply: Pearson is looking for someone to "evaluate the suitability of existing facilities and structures for new construction or major renovations and upgrades." The candidate must have a "post-secondary degree in Architecture and be a licensed member of the Ontario Association of Architects."
Maintenance Associate, Airside Electrical
Salary: $36.23 to $39.89 per hour
Company: Greater Toronto Airports Authority
Who Should Apply: There are multiple positions available for maintenance associates. Employees will perform "preventative, corrective, and demand maintenance to GTAA systems and facilities both indoor and outdoor" and must "be able to work on a 24/7 rotational shift schedule."