Calgary Is Having A Huge Job Fair Next Month & Over 80 Employers Will Be There
The event is completely free!
A huge hiring event for young people will be taking place next month and over 80 employers will be involved with so many jobs in Calgary available.
The free event, which is run by the City of Calgary's Youth Employment Centre (YEC) is taking place on April 6 at Stampede Park and it's open to anyone aged between 15 and 24 years old.
During the event, over 80 employers and around 5,000 job seekers will be meeting to find people to fill so many roles in industries like retail, travel, restaurants, logistics and more.
Depending on what you're looking for, there will be a range of part-time, full-time, permanent and seasonal jobs up for grabs.
Employers that will be at the fair include huge national companies like Walmart, McDonald's, Real Canadian Superstore, Amazon and Popeyes.
Local organizations such as Calgary Stampede, Concorde Entertainment Group, Winsport and Teatro Group will also be there.
All you'll need to bring to the fair is a resume and if you're looking for some interview or resume tips, you can also visit the YEC ahead of the event for help.
The centre is open from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Happy job hunting!
Calgary Youth Hiring Event
When: Thursday, April 6 from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
Address: Big Four Building, 1801 Big Four Tr. S.E., Calgary, AB
Who Should Attend: If you're between the ages of 15 and 24-years-old, this free event will feature a ton of different employers across industries that are looking for part-time, full-time, permanent, casual and seasonal employees.
