The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & You Could Earn Up To $59 An Hour
There are a ton of different roles!
If you're looking for your next big career move, there are currently a ton of opportunities with the City Of Calgary and the pay is pretty sweet.
The city is currently hiring for jobs in Calgary in so many different areas from interior design to project management and some of the jobs available right now will pay you up to $59 an hour.
Here are just some of the jobs you can apply for right now.
Project Management Consultant
Salary: $42.09 to $56.27 an hour
Who Should Apply: You'll either need a diploma and at least 10 years of experience in a related role or a degree and eight years of experience to apply for this role. It involves diagnosing, analyzing, problem-solving and recommending solutions for project management issues.
Workspace Designer
Salary: $37.79 to $50.55 an hour
Who Should Apply: This role calls for someone educated in interior design with experience too. You would be developing flexible and functional spaces for City staff and coordinating projects throughout all phases from design to occupancy.
Business Strategist
Salary: $44.20 to $59.09 an hour
Who Should Apply: As a business strategist, you will be leading and developing funding initiatives. You will be analyzing affordable housing issues and trends and finding opportunities to increase the supply of affordable housing. To apply, you need a degree in a related field and at least 5 years of experience.
Data and Compliance Specialist
Salary: $35.51 to $47.49 an hour
Who Should Apply: This role involves working with data to monitor compliance on drinking water safety in the city. You'll be improving data accuracy and communicating with the City, cross-connection control testers, and customers. You'll need to have a diploma or certificate in land administration and experience in a related field to apply.
Parks Training Coordinator
Salary: $40.08 to $53.57 an hour
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in social sciences or a related field and experience in addressing learning needs, you could apply for this role. You'd be developing a curriculum and strategy for learning initiatives to support Parks goals. You'd also be running training sessions and initiatives.
Risk Management Coordinator
Salary: $40.08 to $53.57 an hour
Who Should Apply: You'll be working as part of Calgary Police Service to identify and assess risks. You'd need to communicate to the Calgary Police Commission and the community about strategies to address community concerns and risks to the public trust. You'll need a degree in commerce, public administration or a similar field to apply.