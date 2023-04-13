Parks Canada Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $119K
Take your office outdoors!
Fancy getting yourself a new job in one of Canada's most stunning national parks ahead of the summer? You'll be glad to hear that Parks Canada is hiring for a lot of jobs in Alberta right now and they have a great salary.
These Government of Canada jobs are all about making Alberta's national parks the very best they can be and Parks Canada is looking for people with a ton of different skills and as a bonus, you could be paid up to $119,000.
These are the Parks Canada jobs up for grabs in Alberta right now.
Information Management Support
Salary: $71,820 to $77,608 a year
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree and experience in information management, this could be the role for you. You would be working to help conservation staff members with information management standards, practices and tools.
Visitor Experience Infrastructure Trails
Salary: $65,747 to $70,841 a year
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You would be planning, maintaining and improving the huge network of Parks Canada trails to help with accessibility and inclusion and implementing projects. You'll need a degree with a specialization in tourism or a related field and experience the development of tourism.
Structural Conservation Engineer
Salary: $102,423 to $119,455 a year
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You would be leading asset management and conservation engineering policies, guidelines, tools and best practices. To apply, you're going to need a degree in engineering and be eligible for certification as a professional engineer in Canada.
Manager, Realty and Municipal Services
Salary: $100,531 to $114,948 a year
Location: Jasper National Park, AB
Who Should Apply: You'll be working to develop, implement and ensure the compliance of long-range plans in Jasper National Park, including accommodation, hostels, businesses and major attractions. You will also be building relationships and partnerships with stakeholders. You'll also need a degree with a specialization in business or a related field to apply.
IT
Salary: $60,603 to $76,217 a year
Location: Various
Who Should Apply: You could be working in anything from maintaining connectivity in parks, building apps and testing software or developing new tech for park wardens. If you've got a degree in IT or plenty of proven experience in the field, you should apply for this role.