The Government Of Canada Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $131K
One of these jobs could be your dream role!
The Government of Canada has so many jobs up for grabs in Alberta and they come with some pretty great salaries too.
These government jobs are hiring all over the province so if you're looking for a career change or a bump in salary, one of these jobs could be the perfect fit for you.
Here are six government jobs you could get in Alberta right now.
Project Lead – Minor Use Pesticides
Salary: $82,579 to $106,319 a year
Location: Lacombe, AB or Lethbridge, AB
Who Should Apply: This role is all about improving growers' access to pest control products and providing them with access to new pest management techniques. You'll need a degree in biological, natural or applied science to apply.
Manager, Program Policy
Salary: $98,709 to $124,924 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: This role within Prairies Economic Development Canada is focused on inclusive economic development initiatives for rural and remote communities, women, Indigenous Peoples and Francophone communities. You'd need a degree in business administration, economics or another related field to apply, as well as experience.
Structural Conservation Engineer
Salary: $102,423 to $119,455 a year
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: This role would be perfect for someone with a degree in engineering. You would be leading structural conservation engineering for Parks Canada and providing guidance and expertise on how to rejuvenate and maintain assets.
Manager, Multimedia Projects
Salary: $82,735 to $94,499 a year
Location: Suffield, AB
Who Should Apply: You'll need a degree and plenty of experience in leading a team to apply for this role, which involves managing a team to develop project plans and communication products and representing the department in joint projects and partnerships.
Engineer – Power Systems
Salary: $88,853 to $108,098 a year
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: This role requires someone with a degree in electrics or an engineering field. You would be reviewing complex applications for construction and electrical engineering aspects and providing expertise in electrical transmission and distribution.
Civil Aviation Safety Inspector, Flight Operations
Salary: $112,197 to $131,596 a year
Location: Calgary, AB or Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: You'll need to meet strict requirements that include holding relevant occupational qualifications and having at least 2,500 hours of flight time in order to apply for this role. You would also need three years of experience within the last six years as a pilot.