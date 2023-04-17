6 Remote Jobs Hiring In Alberta Right Now & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply
Outdoor meetings could be in your future!
Summer is just around the corner and if the idea of being able to take your work life outside appeals, there are a lot of work from home jobs available right now across Alberta and finally you can say goodbye to commuting!
These remote jobs in Alberta are hiring for roles including graphic design and customer service and best of all, you don't need a degree to apply.
Here are some of the jobs up for grabs in the province right now.
Invoicing Specialist
Company: Cargill
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You would be working to improve customer experiences by making sure invoices are sent out quickly and helping to address any invoicing inquiries. You'll need a high school diploma and at least four years of experience in a similar role to apply.
Graphic Designer
Salary: $29 an hour
Company: Highpoint Marketing Inc.
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: If you've got experience in graphic design and a diploma, you could be perfect for this remote role. You'd be estimating costs for time and materials to produce graphic designs and illustrations. You would also be working clients to agree on graphic elements.
Membership Services Representative
Company: Alberta Motor Association
Location: Across Alberta with sites in Calgary or Edmonton
Who Should Apply: If you're flexible with working evenings or weekends, this role could be a good fit. You'll be the first point of contact when customers call for roadside assistance so being a great communicator who can handle tricky situations is crucial. You'll need a high school diploma and customer service experience to apply.
Credit Management Resolution Officer
Company: RBC
Location: Calgary or Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: If customer service is something you excel at, you should apply for this role. You'll be working with customers to offer financial advice and solutions. Empathy is key but you'll also need to be able to manage risk by sticking to compliance rules and processes. You'll need some customer service experience to apply.
Learning Advisor
Company: WestJet
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You'll be working alongside others in the business to make sure training and development needs are met and putting together new programs. You'll need at least three years of experience in learning and adult education to apply.
Helpdesk Support Analyst
Company: Wolseley
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: If you've got call centre or help desk experience, this could be a great opportunity for you. You'll be helping to troubleshoot software issues for internal customers and web support for external customers. You'll need to be able to work in a fast-paced environment.