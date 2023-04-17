work from home jobs

6 Remote Jobs Hiring In Alberta Right Now & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply

Outdoor meetings could be in your future!

Calgary Staff Writer
Summer is just around the corner and if the idea of being able to take your work life outside appeals, there are a lot of work from home jobs available right now across Alberta and finally you can say goodbye to commuting!

These remote jobs in Alberta are hiring for roles including graphic design and customer service and best of all, you don't need a degree to apply.

Here are some of the jobs up for grabs in the province right now.

Invoicing Specialist

Company: Cargill

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: You would be working to improve customer experiences by making sure invoices are sent out quickly and helping to address any invoicing inquiries. You'll need a high school diploma and at least four years of experience in a similar role to apply.

Apply Here


Graphic Designer

Salary: $29 an hour

Company: Highpoint Marketing Inc.

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: If you've got experience in graphic design and a diploma, you could be perfect for this remote role. You'd be estimating costs for time and materials to produce graphic designs and illustrations. You would also be working clients to agree on graphic elements.

Apply Here


Membership Services Representative

Company: Alberta Motor Association

Location: Across Alberta with sites in Calgary or Edmonton

Who Should Apply: If you're flexible with working evenings or weekends, this role could be a good fit. You'll be the first point of contact when customers call for roadside assistance so being a great communicator who can handle tricky situations is crucial. You'll need a high school diploma and customer service experience to apply.

Apply Here


Credit Management Resolution Officer

Company: RBC

Location: Calgary or Edmonton, AB

Who Should Apply: If customer service is something you excel at, you should apply for this role. You'll be working with customers to offer financial advice and solutions. Empathy is key but you'll also need to be able to manage risk by sticking to compliance rules and processes. You'll need some customer service experience to apply.

Apply Here


Learning Advisor

Company: WestJet

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: You'll be working alongside others in the business to make sure training and development needs are met and putting together new programs. You'll need at least three years of experience in learning and adult education to apply.

Apply Here


Helpdesk Support Analyst

Company: Wolseley

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: If you've got call centre or help desk experience, this could be a great opportunity for you. You'll be helping to troubleshoot software issues for internal customers and web support for external customers. You'll need to be able to work in a fast-paced environment.

Apply Here


