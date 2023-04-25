The Government Of Alberta Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs & You Could Earn Up To $100K
Get your resume ready!
If you're looking for a career switch-up, the answer might actually be right on your doorstep as the Government of Alberta is hiring for so many jobs across the province right now and you could secure a triple-figure salary.
There are lots of government jobs available in Edmonton but also across the entire province in everything from government policy to biology.
So if you're looking for a new role that could pay up to $100,000, these are just some of the Alberta government jobs hiring at the moment.
Senior Policy Analyst
Salary: $70,904.30 to $92,678.49 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in economics, business or a related field, you could apply for this government role. You would be working on providing advice and recommendations for public policy and regulations that could impact Alberta's electricity and natural gas industries.
Senior Lands Officer
Salary: $67,043 to $86,253 a year
Location: Peace River, AB
Who Should Apply: In this position, you would be making sure land applications are processed, managed and approved in line with provincial policy. You would also be helping to train and guide staff to ensure consistency in procedures, policy and regulations. You'll need a diploma in a field such as forest technology or environmental science alongside experience in a similar field to apply.
Project Manager
Salary: $71,313 to $93,918 a year
Location: Cochrane, Edmonton, Grande Prairie or Slave Lake, AB
Who Should Apply: If you've got a technical diploma in engineering or technology and experience in a similar field, this job could be a great fit for you. You would be working as part of Alberta's Ministry of Forestry, Parks and Tourism to give technical and project support on the implementation and delivery of capital project management services.
Senior Data Analyst
Salary: $70,904.30 to $92,678.49 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: This role is all about the Labour Market Transfer Agreement, including the evaluating outcomes and performance measurement of employment and training programs, services and initiatives. You will need a degree in a field such as social studies or statistics and at least four years of experience to apply.
Senior Fisheries Biologist
Salary: $77,643 to $100,564 a year
Location: Rocky Mountain House, AB
Who Should Apply: You would be working to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fish populations and fish habitat in the area. You will also be directly involved in shaping provincial policy and program priorities. You'll need a degree in biology and at least six years of experience in fisheries management to apply.
Career and Employment Consultant
Salary: $67,548 to $88, 681 a year
Location: High Level, AB
Who Should Apply: if you're passionate about helping people with employment and career planning, this could be the job for you. You'll need to be able to build relationships as well as being able to manage conflict and career transition. You need to have studied social sciences and have at least two to four years in a similar field to apply.